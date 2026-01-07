Nothing sub-brand CMF has been registered as a legally incorporated independent entity in India, an official announced on Wednesday. The transition from a Nothing subsidiary to a standalone entity was first made official in September, when the company confirmed the transfer of its end-to-end smartphone manufacturing operations to India. This announcement arrives a week prior to the launch of two new CMF products — CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro, in the country.

CMF Registered As an Independent Entity

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing Co-Founder and India President, announced via an X post, highlighting it as an important step in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India. CMF was officially registered as a legally incorporated independent entity on December 23, 2025.

India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. The work done has been remarkable.



CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we're happy to share that it is now a… https://t.co/4efGMBDa85 pic.twitter.com/XphlyFHgbO — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) January 7, 2026

“CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we're happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India”, Evangelidis said in a statement.

Hence, CMF will now be known as CMF India Private Limited, as per the official documents shared by the official. The company has already shifted its base of operations to India, focusing on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development (R&D).

Carl Pei-led Nothing and Optiemus Infracom had also previously announced a new joint venture to make CMF-branded electronics in India. As part of this deal, the two firms have planned a combined investment of over $100 million (roughly Rs. 887 crore) in the country, while creating more than 1,800 jobs, in the next three years.

Notably, Nothing claims it has already invested over $200 million (about Rs. 1,774 crore) in India.

CMF is one of the beneficiaries of the Indian government's flagship production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, which aims to boost the country's manufacturing capabilities as part of the umbrella Make in India mission. As per a recent statement by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics production has increased six times in the last 11 years, while exports have grown 11-fold.