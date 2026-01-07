Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary

“Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary

CMF has already shifted its base of operations to India, focusing on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 January 2026 17:30 IST
“Built from India, to the World,

The CMF 2 Pro (pictured) is the company's latest smartphone in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF officially registered as CMF India Private Limited on December 23
  • CMF is now a legally incorporated independent entity in India
  • The move comes ahead of CMF Headphones Pro and Watch 3 Pro launch
Advertisement

Nothing sub-brand CMF has been registered as a legally incorporated independent entity in India, an official announced on Wednesday. The transition from a Nothing subsidiary to a standalone entity was first made official in September, when the company confirmed the transfer of its end-to-end smartphone manufacturing operations to India. This announcement arrives a week prior to the launch of two new CMF products — CMF Headphones Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro, in the country.

CMF Registered As an Independent Entity

Akis Evangelidis, Nothing Co-Founder and India President, announced via an X post, highlighting it as an important step in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India. CMF was officially registered as a legally incorporated independent entity on December 23, 2025.

“CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we're happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India”, Evangelidis said in a statement.

Hence, CMF will now be known as CMF India Private Limited, as per the official documents shared by the official. The company has already shifted its base of operations to India, focusing on end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development (R&D).

Carl Pei-led Nothing and Optiemus Infracom had also previously announced a new joint venture to make CMF-branded electronics in India. As part of this deal, the two firms have planned a combined investment of over $100 million (roughly Rs. 887 crore) in the country, while creating more than 1,800 jobs, in the next three years.

Notably, Nothing claims it has already invested over $200 million (about Rs. 1,774 crore) in India.

CMF is one of the beneficiaries of the Indian government's flagship production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, which aims to boost the country's manufacturing capabilities as part of the umbrella Make in India mission. As per a recent statement by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics production has increased six times in the last 11 years, while exports have grown 11-fold.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CMF, CMF by Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies

Related Stories

“Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  4. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  5. Apple Could Finally Bring This Camera Upgrade With Its iPhone 21 Lineup
  6. Motorola Introduces New Speaker, Watch, Stylus and Smart Tag at CES 2026
  7. CES 2026: Infinix's Phones Could Launch With These Next-Gen Features
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  9. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  10. Lenovo Legion 7a Launched Alongside Legion 5i, Legion 5a, and LOQ Series
#Latest Stories
  1. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  2. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  3. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
  4. CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies
  5. Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026
  6. Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. YouTube Music Users Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Songs Flooding Their Recommendations
  8. Honeymoon Se Hatya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. CES 2026: Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad Laptop Models Updated With Latest Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »