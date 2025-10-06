Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company shared the first official teaser of the new Galaxy M-series phone on Monday, revealing a part of its design and colour options. The new handset will be available via Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is teased to come with 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. It is confirmed to have IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy M16 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications

Samsung announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will take place on October 11. It is teased to go on sale via Amazon in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options. Amazon and Samsung have published dedicated webpages revealing the launch date and specifications of the Galaxy M17 5G.

The handset is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Galaxy M17 5G will house a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS. The camera unit will also include a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there will be a 13-megapixel front facing camera. The handset will offer AI-powered photography features.

The Galaxy M17 5G is teased to have a 7.5mm thin profile. It will include AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live.

The upcoming Galaxy M17 5G is likely to bring upgrades over the Galaxy M16 5G. The Galaxy M16 5G was launched in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model.

The Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

