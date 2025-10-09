Bethesda will host a showcase on its annual Fallout Day later this month, bringing news and updates on the franchise. The Fallout Day broadcast is set for October 23 and could feature surprise announcements on possible upcoming games. Bethesda, however, did not confirm the contents of the show.

The Fallout Day broadcast was confirmed in a post on X on Wednesday. The show will be livestreamed on Bethesda's YouTube, Twitch, and Steam pages on October 23 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST (10:30 pm IST).

The broadcast will be immediately followed by a ‘FalloutforHope' charity post-show, Bethesda said in its announcement.

“Tune in for the latest news about our existing Fallout games, community celebrations, and upcoming fan events,” the studio added.

What to Expect from Fallout Day Broadcast

Bethesda did not share details about the show, but expect updates on Fallout 76, which has regularly received post-launch updates since it was released in 2018. Most recently, Bethesda shared a first look at the game's Burning Springs update, which arrives soon. The free major update will bring one of Fallout 76's largest map expansions yet. Burning Springs will be set in the southeastern region of rural Ohio, featuring arid landscapes, new quests, and events.

The update will also add The Ghoul, the popular character played by Walton Goggins in the Fallout television series on Amazon Prime Video. The character will host new bounty hunting missions in the game following the update. Bethesda is also hosting a public test server for Burning Springs ahead of the update's release.

Fallout 76's Burning Springs update will add The Ghoul from the Fallout TV show

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Bethesda could also share a new trailer for the second season of the Fallout TV show, which is set to premiere on December 17, 2025, on Prime Video.

The broadcast could also reveal yet unannounced Fallout projects, but an announcement on a new mainline Fallout game is unlikely. However, Bethesda could confirm rumoured remakes or remasters of older Fallout games.

Back in 2024, Bethesda director Todd Howard hinted at two unannounced Fallout projects. He didn't reveal details about possible upcoming games, but suggested the existence of Fallout projects that the public doesn't know about.

“We look at what we're doing with the franchise, and then we say do we still feel good about — I can't reveal it now — but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise,” Howard had said in an interview at the time. “When is [Fallout] season 2 happening. What are we doing on mobile. What are we doing in 76. What are we doing with this thing. What are we doing with this other thing. And when are these landing,” he had added, seemingly hinting at least two new unannounced Fallout projects.