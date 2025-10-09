Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Ultrabooks You Can Buy During the Sale

Customers can avail of up to a 10 percent discount on select bank transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 15:21 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Ultrabooks You Can Buy During the Sale

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Go OLED can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Premium ultrabooks are available at significantly lower prices on Amazon
  • Acer Swift Go OLED with Intel Core i5 is priced at Rs. 69,849
  • Additional offers are available through Amazon Pay and EMI plans
Advertisement

Ultrabooks are a class of premium thin-and-light laptops that offer a good balance of portability, power, and style. They have better screens, slicker bodies, and more of everything that makes a laptop faster. While these devices usually command a premium price, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers great discounts and deals on offerings from top brands. Ahead of Diwali, the e-commerce giant's sale event has been renamed as the Amazon Diwali Sale. Customers can purchase premium ultrabooks at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable offers during the Amazon Diwali Sale is live on the Acer Swift Go OLED. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The laptop has a list price of Rs. 92,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 69,849.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Ultrabooks Deals on Premium Ultrabooks

In addition to price cuts, customers can further lower the sale price of the products with bank offers. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank to offer up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using their cards. They can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers.

Meanwhile, we have also listed down the best deals on gaming monitors and offers on All-in-One PCs.

As per Amazon, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the premium ultrabook upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI options as well. With the offers out of the way, let's look at the best deals on premium ultrabooks.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Swift Go OLED Rs. 92,999 Rs. 69,849 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook S16 Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 75,990 Buy Here
HP OmniBook 7 OLED Rs. 1,33,806 Rs. 1,06,990 Buy Here
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Rs. 1,67,890 Rs. 1,22,990 Buy Here
ASUS Zenbook 14 Rs. 1,35,990 Rs. 92,990 Buy Here
Dell Inspiron 13 Rs. 1,16,180 Rs. 1,01,490 Buy Here
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Rs. 2,09,890 Rs. 1,47,898 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED 2024 Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc GPU
Weight 1.50 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Diwali Sale, Amazon sale, Ultrabooks
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OriginOS 6 Teaser Hints at Resemblance to iOS 26; Company Reveals AI Features on Vivo X300 Series
Bethesda Confirm Fallout Day Broadcast for October 23: What to Expect

Related Stories

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Ultrabooks You Can Buy During the Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 to Launch Alongside iQOO 15 on This Date
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  3. WhatsApp's Liquid Glass Design Update Starts Rolling Out to Some Users
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed
  5. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at GFF 2025
  6. OriginOS 6 Teaser Suggests It Might Resemble This Operating System
  7. OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: How to Keep Getting Updates for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Ends Four-Year Ban on Crypto ETNs as FCA Expands Retail Access
  2. Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
  3. Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera With OIS Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. LinkedIn's Open to Work Feature Now Lets You Show Your Notice Period, Salary Expectations to Recruiters
  6. Razorpay Partners OpenAI, NPCI to Launch Agentic Payments at Global Fintech Fest 2025
  7. OnePlus Teases OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Ahead of October 16 Debut
  8. Coinbase Gets Regulator’s Nod to Launch Crypto Staking Services in New York
  9. IMC 2025: Ericsson Showcases AI-Powered Robotic Dog That Inspects Automated Railcars
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2 Finally Get Wear OS 6 Update With Redesigned Interface, New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »