Ultrabooks are a class of premium thin-and-light laptops that offer a good balance of portability, power, and style. They have better screens, slicker bodies, and more of everything that makes a laptop faster. While these devices usually command a premium price, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers great discounts and deals on offerings from top brands. Ahead of Diwali, the e-commerce giant's sale event has been renamed as the Amazon Diwali Sale. Customers can purchase premium ultrabooks at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable offers during the Amazon Diwali Sale is live on the Acer Swift Go OLED. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The laptop has a list price of Rs. 92,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 69,849.

In addition to price cuts, customers can further lower the sale price of the products with bank offers. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank to offer up to a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using their cards. They can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers.

As per Amazon, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the premium ultrabook upfront can take advantage of no-cost EMI options as well. With the offers out of the way, let's look at the best deals on premium ultrabooks.

