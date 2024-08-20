Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Designs, Pre-Order Timeline Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut

The company has yet to confirm any specifications of the foldable smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 19:45 IST
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Designs, Pre-Order Timeline Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Flip (pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will likely feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Both handsets are expected to support 5G connectivity
  • The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 reportedly sports a rectangular outer screen
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 have been spotted on certification sites, hinting at their imminent launch. They are expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip, respectively. Designs for the next generation of foldable smartphones by Tecno have now surfaced online, via a promotional banner that was accidentally leaked by the company. The banner, which announced pre-order dates and offers for the handsets, was briefly live on an official social media handle. No specifications or features of the phones were revealed in the image.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Designs (Leaked)

A promotional banner shared by Tecno Ghana on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the pre-order dates for the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2, according to a GSMArena report. The poster claims that the phones will be available for pre-orders from August 19 to August 24.

The post has since been deleted, but the publication managed to snag a screenshot in time. The caption of the post reportedly claimed that the pre-orders for the handsets could be booked in Ghana via Tecno exclusive stores or accredited retailers.

tecno phantom v fold flip 2 gsmarena inline Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

The now-deleted Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 pre-order banner
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

The banner revealed the designs of the anticipated foldable smartphones. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is seen with a rectangular rear camera module appearing to house three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The engraving on the camera island suggests that the handset sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

As per this image, the book-style foldable opens a complete 180-degree. The outer screen has a centred hole-punch slot to hold a front camera sensor, while the bottom edge has a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 can be seen with a rectangular cover screen and two circular rear camera units arranged vertically in the top left corner. There we can also see a pill-shaped LED flash unit. It is unclear from the image if the screen wraps around the camera modules.

The banner also confirms that the handsets will support 5G connectivity. A stylus, possibly paired with the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, is also shown in the banner. It is currently unclear whether it will ship the phone or whether the company will sell the accessory separately.

The reveal of this promotional banner might have been a gaffe, but we can expect an official announcement regarding the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in the next few days.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Designs, Pre-Order Timeline Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut
