Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus, starting October 4.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 29 September 2022 13:39 IST
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

Photo Credit: WB Games

Injustice 2 adds a gear system mechanic, letting players loot character specific-costume pieces

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • Players can add these games to their library until October 31
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed is the newest title in the October lineup

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday, stating that the higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe subscribers have new titles coming later this month.

PlayStation Plus: India Pricing Revealed for PS Plus Deluxe, Extra, and Essential

PS Plus October 2022: Hot Wheels Unleashed

Collect vehicles, build spectacular tracks, and unleash your toy cars into this arcade sim based on the Hot Wheels universe. Players can compete in two-player split screen or online multiplayer against others to come out on top and earn rewards to unlock more cars — fully customisable with paint jobs and attachments like tire rims. Once you've raced, head into the creation mode where you can build miniature courses, featuring loops, special boosters, and obstacles to stun your opponents. Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available to play on PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus October 2022: Injustice 2

The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC Universe with an expansive cast of iconic superhumans, as they clash against each other in epic-scale battles. The sequel, Injustice 2 expands upon Superman's mad tyrant arc, whilst adding gameplay improvements such as a gear system, which offers character-specific costume pieces and equipment with status-altering effects. The primary mechanics, however, retains the side-scrolling fighter perspective, with over-the-top special moves akin to the Fatalities from the MK universe. Injustice 2 will be available to play on PS4.

PS Plus October 2022: Superhot

Blurring the lines between strategy and pure mayhem, Superhot throws you into a polygonal realm, outnumbered and outgunned, as you pick up dropped weapons to slice and manoeuvre through an onslaught of slow-motion bullets. In this universe, time only moves when you do, with a single-hit death mechanic which forces you to strategise each step. Superhot will be available to play on PS4.

Sony also reiterated that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have a few more days — until October 3 — to add the AAA racing title Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and indie gem Toem to their library. These are the three free games that were announced for September.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Hot Wheels
PEGI Rating 3+
Injustice 2

Injustice 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Entertaining story mode
  • Lots of content
  • Bad
  • Familiar gameplay
  • Gear System is pointless
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Injustice 2 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Android, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Injustice
PEGI Rating 16+
Superhot

Superhot

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Polished time manipulating gameplay
  • Fresh minimal aesthetic
  • Bad
  • Too short
  • Under-utilised narrative
Read detailed Superhot Team Superhot review
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation plus, playstation, sony, injustice 2, hot wheels unleashed, superhot, ps plus, ps plus free games, ps plus october 2022, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps plus october free games 2022
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
Twitter Withholds Account of Popular Front of India in Response to Legal Demand Following Ban

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.