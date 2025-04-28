Technology News
English Edition
CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with an Essential Key that launches the Essential Space with quick access to screenshots, photos, and voice notes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 19:08 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2
  • It features a 16-megapixel selfie camera
CMF Phone 2 Pro has been launched in India on Monday as a follow-up to last year's CMF Phone 1. The latest handset released by Nothing under its CMF sub-brand comes in four colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and flaunts a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has an IP54-rated build and carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired and reverse charging.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, Availability

CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The phone is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant that is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is offered in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart, CMF India website and retail partners.

Like the CMF Phone 1, the new Phone 2 Pro ships with different accessories like universal cover, interchangeable lenses, wallet, stand, lanyard, or card holder (sold separately).

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2, and it is confirmed to receive three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.

phone 2 pro cmf accessories CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This new chip is advertised to deliver a 10 percent faster CPU and up to five percent graphics improvement over last year's CMF Phone 1, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Booster feature.

For optics, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 aperture and EIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. The telephoto camera has 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The new phone will utilise Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0 technology for improved camera output.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro provides up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion of up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. 

The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Further, it includes two microphones. The new phone has an Essential Key that lets users quickly access the new Essential Space to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The battery unit is advertised to deliver a maximum of 47 hours of calling time and up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming time on a single charge. The Indian variant of the phone ships with a charging adapter and a case in the box. It measures 164×7.8×78mm and weighs 185g.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro Price, CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications, CMF Phone

Further reading: CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro Price, CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications, CMF Phone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025

  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  3. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  5. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
  6. CMF Phone 2 Pro First Impressions
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  9. Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Review: Excellent Design, Great Performance
  10. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With ANC Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in Partnership With Tejas Networks, FreeStream
  2. Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With Up to 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Supreme Court Seeks Response From Government on Sexually Explicit Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  6. Only Google Can Run Chrome, Company’s Browser Chief Tells Judge
  7. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o to Boost Intelligence and Personality, Faces Unexpected Side Effects
  8. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025
  10. Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
