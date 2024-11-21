Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen

The OnePlus Pad Pro sports a 12.1-inch 3K display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 12:56 IST
OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Pro (pictured) is offered in Space Gray and Khaki Green colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The tablet packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support
  • The OnePlus Pad Pro carries a 13-megapixel rear camera unit
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad Pro was introduced in China in June this year with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad tablet. The Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is equipped with a 12.1-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A new leak suggests that the company is expected to launch a new variant of the tablet with a larger 13-inch screen. The probable launch timeline of the purported OnePlus Pad Pro refreshed version has not yet been tipped.

OnePlus Pad Pro 13-Inch Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad Pro will likely arrive in China soon with a refreshed version, according to a Weibo post by tipster WHYLAB. The tipster did not mention the expected launch timeline of the tablet but claimed that it will likely sport a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have up to 600 nits of brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and "support for three-zone multi-frequency display."

More details about the rumoured variant will likely surface online over the next few days. Notably, the current OnePlus Pad Pro version sports a 12.1-inch 3K display.

OnePlus Pad Pro Specifications

Aside from a 3K resolution, the OnePlus Pad Pro display has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate alongside TUV Rheinland 3.0 certification and support for Dolby Vision. 

The OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched in India as the OnePlus Pad 2, is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity and is equipped with 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear and front cameras, respectively. The tablet carries a quad stereo speaker system and a USB Type-C port.

It is unclear if the rumoured OnePlus Pad Pro variant with the larger display will see an eventual India launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro New Variant, OnePlus Pad Pro Features, OnePlus Pad Pro Specifications, OnePlus Pad Pro Display, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Allows Game Pass Ultimate Members to Stream Select Games They Own

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Hint Towards This Big Design Change
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. OnePlus Pad Pro May Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
  6. Oppo Find X8 Pro European Price Tipped Ahead of Debut on November 21
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Pro Tipped to Be Refreshed With Larger 13-Inch Screen
  2. Caviar Introduces Custom Luxury Apple Vision Pro Model With 24K Gold
  3. Google Pixel Tablet 3 Development Reportedly Cancelled; May Exit Tablet Business Once Again
  4. Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Hasselblad Camera System, Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Allows Game Pass Ultimate Members to Stream Select Games They Own
  6. HMD Fusion Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Australia Launches 'Landmark' Bill to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Units Surface, Showcasing Design Tweaks With Rounded Corners
  9. Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Launch Set for December 9: Expected Specifications
  10. NASA Showcases AI-Powered Computational Tools to Advance Scientific Research at SC24 Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »