OnePlus Pad Pro was introduced in China in June this year with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad tablet. The Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It is equipped with a 12.1-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A new leak suggests that the company is expected to launch a new variant of the tablet with a larger 13-inch screen. The probable launch timeline of the purported OnePlus Pad Pro refreshed version has not yet been tipped.

OnePlus Pad Pro 13-Inch Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad Pro will likely arrive in China soon with a refreshed version, according to a Weibo post by tipster WHYLAB. The tipster did not mention the expected launch timeline of the tablet but claimed that it will likely sport a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have up to 600 nits of brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and "support for three-zone multi-frequency display."

More details about the rumoured variant will likely surface online over the next few days. Notably, the current OnePlus Pad Pro version sports a 12.1-inch 3K display.

OnePlus Pad Pro Specifications

Aside from a 3K resolution, the OnePlus Pad Pro display has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 900 nits peak brightness, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate alongside TUV Rheinland 3.0 certification and support for Dolby Vision.

The OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched in India as the OnePlus Pad 2, is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity and is equipped with 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear and front cameras, respectively. The tablet carries a quad stereo speaker system and a USB Type-C port.

It is unclear if the rumoured OnePlus Pad Pro variant with the larger display will see an eventual India launch.