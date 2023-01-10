Technology News

Dead Space Remake Steam Pre-Orders Come With a Free Copy of Dead Space 2

xcluding sales and EA Play access, Dead Space 2 generally costs Rs. 999 on Steam.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023
Photo Credit: Motive Studio

The original Dead Space (2008) offered around 11 hours of playtime

  • Dead Space remake launches January 27 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  • Motive Studio aims to play out the remake as one sequential shot
  • Dead Space remake’s Deluxe Edition adds 5 cosmetics to the mix

Dead Space remake pre-orders on Steam come bundled with a free copy of the original Dead Space 2. Those who purchase EA Motive's reimagining of the 2008 survival-horror game up until launch day — January 27 — will be granted the sequel at no additional cost. Dead Space remake costs Rs. 2,999/ $60. This allows new players who never experienced space engineer Isaac Clarke's claustrophobic journey, to dive straight into its follow-up story, right after. (Of course, don't expect the two to look the same.) Given the original Dead Space was merely 11 hours long, it's hard to expect a longer runtime for its remake as well, which is where the sequel comes in handy.

Excluding sales, Dead Space 2 is generally priced at Rs. 999/ $20, making this pre-order deal a decent affair. Aside from that, the game is included for free as part of the EA Play subscription on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, which starts at Rs. 315 per month.

Set three years after the events of the original, Dead Space 2 finds our protagonist Clarke on the Sprawl, a giant space station orbiting around Saturn, kitted to fight another horde of the bloodthirsty Necromorphs, as he deals with demented visions of his dead girlfriend. Unlike the original 2008 game, the sequel added voice lines for our protagonist — a trait that will follow through and be built upon in the upcoming Dead Space remake. However, developer Motive Studio did iterate that Clarke will only speak when spoken to, or in places where it made sense.

First announced in 2021, the studio has been fairly open with the development process on the Dead Space remake, offering glimpses at concept art, gameplay, and camera effects to community members, who then gave appropriate feedback. In a blog post, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola also revealed that this new version will cut down on camera cuts and loading screens — unless you die — akin to God of War (2018), where the entire game plays out as one sequential shot.

The story, however, is the same as the original 2008 title, where Clarke is tasked to repair the USG Ishimura mining ship, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The crew is dead and there are hostile creatures called Necromorphs lurking about.

Just like the original, players will be equipped with weapons that let you set the aliens ablaze, electrocute them into tiny pieces of flesh, or get up close and personal by curb-stomping their heads into the metallic floor. Bits of lore from the Dead Space comic books and the later games will also be incorporated into the story, so it winds up coherently — albeit there is no word on whether EA plans on remaking the rest of the trilogy in the future.

While all Dead Space remake pre-orders come with the Dead Space 2 bonus, there's also a Deluxe Edition available, which adds five exclusive cosmetics to the base game. It is listed at Rs. 3,499 on Steam.

Dead Space launches January 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Pre-orders are now live across all platforms, with Steam offering a copy of Dead Space 2 (2011) as a bonus.

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
