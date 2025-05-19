Xiaomi 15s Pro will go official in China later this week. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and the company's latest electric car, Xiaomi YU7, will be launched alongside the new smartphone. Xiaomi's new self-developed chipset, XRING 01 SoC, will be announced during the event. The Xiaomi 15s Pro is confirmed to be the first phone to ship with this new chipset. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15s Pro has appeared on the Geekbench database with model number 25042PN24C. The listing reveals the CPU speeds.

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 15s Pro will be announced on May 22. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) in China. The company will also introduce the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi YU7 SUV at its 15th anniversary event. Its in-house XRING 01 chipset is also expected to be unveiled on the same day. This chipset is based on a 3nm process, and will debut on the Xiaomi 15s Pro.

Xiaomi 15s Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Chinese tech brand is yet to reveal the specifications of its new devices, aside from the chipset. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15s Pro bearing model number 25042PN24C surfaced on the Geekbench database, revealing some of its key details. The listing indicates that a 10-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed ' O1_asic' will power the phone.

The XRING 01 CPU has a 2+4+2+2 architecture, and the listing reveals that it has two prime CPU cores clocked at 3.90GHz, four cores capped at 3.40GHz, and two cores at 1.89GHz. The CPU also has two cores capped at 1.80GHz.

The Xiaomi 15s Pro managed to get a single-core score of 3,119 and a multi-core score of 9,673. The handset runs on Android 15 and is expected to be equipped with 16GB of RAM. Those numbers are quite impressive, indicating better CPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 14-inch display with 3.2K resolution. It could offer up to 120W wired charging support. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

