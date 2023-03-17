iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21

iQoo Z7 5G price in India was announced on Friday, days ahead of the scheduled launch of the handset in India. The company has revealed the pricing for the smartphone, which will be sold in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Customers will also be able to avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank and SBI bank card and EMI transactions. The iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale in India starting on March 21, according to the company.

