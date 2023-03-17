Technology News

iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21

iQoo Z7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2023 13:05 IST
iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21

iQoo Z7 5G price in India was announced on Friday, days ahead of the scheduled launch of the handset in India. The company has revealed the pricing for the smartphone, which will be sold in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Customers will also be able to avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank and SBI bank card and EMI transactions. The iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale in India starting on March 21, according to the company.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Refresh
Comments
Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter for breaking news and more.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  5. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform: All Details
  6. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Pixel 8 Leaked Renders Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: All About the Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April
  2. Far Cry 5 Gets 60fps Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  5. PhonePe Raises Further $200 Million From Walmart at $12 Billion Valuation, Plans to Build New Businesses
  6. ‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe
  7. Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
  8. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
  10. Steam Spring Sale 2023 Best Deals: God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.