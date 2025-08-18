Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is expected to debut in India soon. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has revealed the price of the rumoured India-variant of the handset. The phone could come in three storage configurations, unlike its European counterpart, which is offered in a single storage variant. Unveiled for select markets on August 6, the European variant comes in three colour options: black, blue, and grey. The phone is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The price of Galaxy A17 5G could start at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants could be priced at Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. This suggests that the company could be preparing to unveil the handset in the country soon.

Samsung Galaxy A17 price for the Indian market.



6GB+128GB 💰 ₹18,999

8GB+128GB 💰 ₹20,499

8GB+256GB 💰 ₹23,499 pic.twitter.com/NXrVrGzj5s — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 14, 2025

Launched on August 6 in the European market, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was priced at EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 24,393) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The South Korean tech giant offers the handset in black, blue, and grey colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Indian Variant Specifications (Expected)

Since the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has already launched in other markets, it is safe to assume that the handset might come with nearly identical or similar specifications and features. For context, the European variant of the Galaxy A17 5G is a dual-SIM (nano + nano) phone, which runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

The handset sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It ships with an IP54 rating for dust protection and splash resistance. It is powered by Samsung's 5nm octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset, coupled with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the handset. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro lens. On the front, it ships with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. On top of this, the Galaxy A17 5G gets 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.