GTA 6's Physical Version Could Be Delayed to Avoid Leaks, Tipster Claims

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2026 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6's disc version could be delayed by a few weeks or until first half of 2027

Highlights
  • Rockstar and Take-Two reportedly want to avoid physical version leaks
  • GTA 6 has been subject to multiple leaks
  • Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed availability of versions at launch
Grand Theft Auto 6 may not get a physical version at launch and instead stick to a digital release initially. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are said to be planning on holding off on GTA 6's physical release to avoid early leaks and spoilers. The open world crime title is set to come out on November 19, 2026, but Take-Two has not yet detailed the editions and versions that will be available at launch.

GTA 6 Physical Version Delay

According to Polish site PPE.pl, the publisher currently does not have plans for disc version of GTA 6, at least not for the launch day. Take-Two and Rockstar Games are cautious about possible leaks that may happen in case of a boxed edition retailing at launch, the website claimed, citing Graczdari, a tipster with a track record of accurate leaks in the past.

According to the leaker, who reportedly handles physical video game releases in Europe, Rockstar and Take-Two will first release Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X digital storefronts, with the physical version releasing after some time. The leaker, however, was not able to confirm if the physical release would be delayed by a few weeks after GTA 6 launch or till the first half of 2027.

“We are getting more and more information that the boxed version will not be released at the same time as the digital version to prevent leaks,” the source claimed (translated from Polish). “We are receiving conflicting reports: some say that the physical release will arrive 3-4 weeks after the digital launch, while others say that it will not happen before the beginning of 2027. More information will be available in mid-February.”

Jason Duval 04 1 gta 6

GTA 6 has been twice delayed and is set to launch on November 19
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Leaks

Physical versions of games launch alongside the digital version, but as boxed discs are shipped to retail stores ahead of launch date, there's an increased risk of leaks and spoilers. Several game releases in the past have been marred by leaks coming from retail copies of the games sold or procured early.

Rockstar Games, however, has not delayed physical release of its games to avoid leaks in the past. Its last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, was released physically and digitally simultaneously.

But GTA 6, one of the most high-profile video game launches of all time, has been subject to multiple leaks and intense speculation. In 2022, in-game development footage from GTA 6 leaked ahead of an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

In 2023, the first trailer for GTA 6 leaked hours before it was officially set to debut. Following the leak, Rockstar released the trailer ahead of schedule.

GTA 6 was initially supposed to launch in fall 2025, before Rockstar pushed it to May 26, 2026. The game was delayed a second time to November 19, 2026.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
