Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations

Oppo K14x is confirmed to be launched in India on February 10.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 16:27 IST
Oppo K14 Turbo series is expected to succeed last year's Oppo K13 Turbo lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo K14 Turbo is tipped to sport a 6.59-inch display
  • Oppo K14 Turbo series is said to feature a Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • The phones in the lineup might weigh about 201g
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro was launched in India in August last year, along with the Oppo K13 Turbo. The company recently announced that its new Oppo K14x will be unveiled in India on February 10. While the company has yet to reveal the names of the other models in the upcoming lineup, the launch timeline and key specifications of the purported Oppo K14 Turbo Pro and Oppo K14 Turbo have surfaced online, along with their RAM and storage configurations and colourways. Both handsets are expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets.

Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications, features, storage configurations, and launch timeline of two Oppo K14 series performance phones, which are expected to be dubbed the Oppo K14 Turbo and Oppo K14 Turbo Pro. The two phones were earlier expected to be launched in China, the as the Oppo K15 Turbo and Oppo K15 Turbo Pro. While the company has yet to confirm the launch date, the same is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The leaker claims that the Oppo K14 Turbo series is “tentatively” scheduled to be launched in China around April. The Oppo K14 Turbo is said to sport a 6.59-inch display. On the other hand, the Oppo K14 Turbo Pro could be equipped with a bigger 6.78-inch screen. Both handsets are rumoured to feature active cooling fans to maintain temperatures while gaming and other resource-intensive tasks.

Additionally, the Oppo K14 Turbo series will reportedly be powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, which is built on a 3nm process. The handsets could be available for purchase in China in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone maker might offer the upcoming phones in white, gray, pink, and forged carbon (translated from Chinese) colour options. The phones are tipped to weigh about 201g.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro were launched in India in August 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB+256GB variants. While the standard model is offered in First Purple, Knight White, and Midnight Maverick colourways, the Pro model is sold in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight shades.

Both Oppo K13 Turbo models are equipped with the built-in fans for cooling, paired with a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. The phones sport 6.80-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) AMOLED displays, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Powering the Oppo K13 Turbo is a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. On the other, the Pro model features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
