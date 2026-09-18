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Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Launched With Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Both models support Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity with two devices, SBC and AAC codecs, and Google Fast Pair.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 11:46 IST
Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Launched With Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Bose

Bose Sport Open, Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) have debuted in the US

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Highlights
  • Bose Sport Open Earbuds feature an IP54 rating
  • The Ultra Open Earbuds add a new Cinema Mode
  • Both models will go on sale in the US next month
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Bose has refreshed its Sport Open Earbuds and introduced the new Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen), expanding its open-ear lineup with two models. The latest Sport Open Earbuds are said to be designed for running, workouts and outdoor activities, with a lightweight cuff-style fit that sits around the outer ear and leaves the ear canal open. The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen), meanwhile, retain the distinctive cuff-shaped design of the previous model while adding improved audio, clearer calls, longer battery life and a new Cinema Mode.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Price, Availability

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 19,000), while the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) cost $299 (roughly Rs. 28,600). Both models will be available in the US from October 1, with preorders starting September 19 through Bose.com and select retailers.

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The Sport Open Earbuds are available in Black, White Smoke and limited-edition Eucalyptus Green, while the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) come in Black, White Smoke, Cherry Chocolate, Olive Green and Sky Pink finishes.

Bose has not announced the India pricing or availability details for either model yet.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Features, Specifications

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) both use Bose's open-ear design, leaving the ear canal unobstructed while sitting around the outer ear. The Sport model uses a soft silicone C-arm cuff designed to stay secure during running, workouts and outdoor activities, while the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) retain the cuff-shaped design of the previous model. Both models support Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint connectivity with two devices, SBC and AAC codecs, and Google Fast Pair.

The Sport model uses custom-designed dynamic drivers with Bose OpenAudio technology and features Auto Volume, which adjusts playback volume as ambient noise changes. Textured physical buttons provide controls for music, calls and volume. The earbuds also feature SpeechClarity for calls, with a dedicated microphone and voice pickup unit in each earbud designed to isolate the user's voice from background noise. They carry an IP54 rating for sweat, splash and dust resistance.

Bose claims up to seven hours of playback on the latest Sport Open Earbuds, while the wireless charging case adds up to 22 hours.

The second-generation Ultra Open Earbuds feature an updated driver that Bose says delivers deeper bass and higher volume. They also get SpeechClarity and Auto Volume, along with Cinema Mode powered by Bose TrueSpatial technology. The mode is designed for videos and podcasts, creating a wider soundstage while keeping dialogue clear and centred. The earbuds also feature a refined metallic cap with a bevelled finish.

The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are claimed to offer up to nine hours of playback, with the wireless charging case providing an additional 19.5 hours. The model also supports Snapdragon Sound with aptX Adaptive on compatible Android devices.

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Further reading: Bose, Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Bose Sport Open Earbuds 2026, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds 2nd Gen
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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