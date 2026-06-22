OnePlus seems to have shelved plans to launch the OnePlus 15s, but the company appears to be working on another compact smartphone, the OnePlus 16T, for the Chinese market. The company is yet to confirm its existence, but a recent leak suggests details about the chipset and display of the OnePlus 16T. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon chipset. The OnePlus 16T is expected to offer upgrades over the OnePlus 15T, which was introduced in China earlier this year.

OnePlus 16T Could Feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested that OnePlus is working on a new compact smartphone for the Chinese market. The post does not include the name, but comments and points to it being the rumoured OnePlus 16T.

The company is said to be testing the OnePlus 16T with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. This chipset is likely to be built on an advanced 2nm manufacturing process and is expected to be released later this year. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a high refresh rate, like the OnePlus 15T. The tipster further states that other specifications of the phone are yet to be confirmed.

The OnePlus 15T was released in China in March this year; therefore, we can expect a similar launch timeline for the OnePlus 16T. The OnePlus 15T was widely expected to launch in markets outside China as the OnePlus 15s. However, the company has yet to officially announce a global launch, and a new leak claimed that the global launch plans may be cancelled.

The OnePlus 15T is priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz of refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the OnePlus 15T has a dual rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

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