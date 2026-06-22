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OnePlus 16T Display, Chipset Details Leaked Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut

The OnePlus 16T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a high refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 19:12 IST
OnePlus 16T Display, Chipset Details Leaked Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15T was released in China in March this year

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Highlights
  • OnePlus is said to be preparing a new compact smartphone
  • OnePlus 15T has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display
  • The existing model runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
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OnePlus seems to have shelved plans to launch the OnePlus 15s, but the company appears to be working on another compact smartphone, the OnePlus 16T, for the Chinese market. The company is yet to confirm its existence, but a recent leak suggests details about the chipset and display of the OnePlus 16T. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon chipset. The OnePlus 16T is expected to offer upgrades over the OnePlus 15T, which was introduced in China earlier this year.

OnePlus 16T Could Feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested that OnePlus is working on a new compact smartphone for the Chinese market. The post does not include the name, but comments and points to it being the rumoured OnePlus 16T.

The company is said to be testing the OnePlus 16T with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. This chipset is likely to be built on an advanced 2nm manufacturing process and is expected to be released later this year. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a high refresh rate, like the OnePlus 15T. The tipster further states that other specifications of the phone are yet to be confirmed.

The OnePlus 15T was released in China in March this year; therefore, we can expect a similar launch timeline for the OnePlus 16T. The OnePlus 15T was widely expected to launch in markets outside China as the OnePlus 15s. However, the company has yet to officially announce a global launch, and a new leak claimed that the global launch plans may be cancelled. 

The OnePlus 15T is priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz of refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the OnePlus 15T has a dual rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

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OnePlus 15T

upcoming
OnePlus 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 16T, OnePlus 15T, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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OnePlus 16T Display, Chipset Details Leaked Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut
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