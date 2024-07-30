Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced last month, with Warner Bros. Games confirming a September 3 release date. Now, the publisher has revealed the gameplay for the Wizarding World title with a new trailer. Warner Bros. Games has also confirmed the game's pre-order details and staggered release timeline, with the digital version of the game launching in September, followed by a physical release in November. The new gameplay trailer showcases Quidditch gameplay, available game modes and player characters.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gameplay trailer

Developed by Unbroken Studios, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will feature a single-player career mode and an online competitive mode. The game will also feature the Quidditch World Cup. The "Welcome Students" gameplay trailer provides a first look at fast-faced Quidditch matches, where players can take part as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker. The publisher also revealed pre-order details for the title, which will be available in Standard and Deluxe editions.

The latest trailer showed off Quidditch gameplay, large arenas and popular playable characters from the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy and more. Players can also choose to create their own custom character.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions pre-order details

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has also been confirmed to get a staggered release. The digital versions of both Standard and Deluxe editions of the game will be released September 3, while the physical Deluxe edition will launch November 8 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version will arrive later during the 2024 holiday season. Deluxe edition rewards include House packs for all four houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff, and in-game currency.

The game is currently available to pre-order on all platforms, with a Firebolt Supreme broom skin available as a pre-order reward item. Additionally, the Standard edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available as a PlayStation Plus launch title at no extra cost to all PS Plus members from September 3 to September 30. Once added to the library, the game will be playable as long as players have an active PS Plus subscription.