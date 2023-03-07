Technology News

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5

Previous-gen console versions have been delayed to ensure the ‘best possible experience on all platforms.’

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 7 March 2023 21:01 IST
Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5

Photo Credit: Avalanche Software

Currently, there are no plans for a Hogwarts Legacy DLC

Highlights
  • The PS4, Xbox One versions were previously set for an April 4 launch
  • The Nintendo Switch version is on track for to release on July 25
  • Hogwarts Legacy managed to sell 12 million copies in just two weeks

Hogwarts Legacy's PS4 and Xbox One versions have been delayed yet again. In a tweet, studio Avalanche Software confirmed that the versions of the open-world Harry Potter RPG for previous-gen consoles will now release on May 5, in an effort to deliver the “best possible experience on all platforms.” All versions were originally meant to launch on February 10, but these ports were delayed to April 4 last year and have now been postponed again. Currently, there is no word on any further delay for the Nintendo Switch version, which is likely still on track to release on July 25.

While Avalanche Software has not explicitly stated what the extra month of development time will be used for, we can assume that it is for better optimisation on the outdated specs of the PS4 and Xbox One. Since its launch, there have been multiple reports of microstutters and lighting glitches that cause Hogwarts Legacy on PC to get too dark or bright, on occasion. It is quite possible that such performance issues have also been affecting the experience on last-gen consoles in testing.

For what it's worth, it's nice that the developers aren't giving up on these versions of Hogwarts Legacy yet, given that this seems to be an easy solution. Another WB Games-published title Gotham Knights comes to mind — the team outright cancelled previous-gen versions midway through development.

Late last month, publisher WB Games confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy sold 12 million copies in the two weeks since its release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. That figure makes it the biggest game launch for the company. Hogwarts Legacy has also dominated the Twitch charts, peaking at 1.28 million concurrent players and becoming the no.1 single-player game on the streaming platform. Its impact has been nothing short of surreal, and has even been seen on the Wizarding World website — the official destination for all Potterheads — which saw 300 percent higher traffic than usual in the early days of February, as per Warner Bros. Discovery. That being said, the developer has no stated plans to capitalise on the hype by releasing any DLC yet — besides patches — as it continues to work on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions.

Set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One was born, Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the shoes of a fifth-year witch/ wizard who possesses the rare ability to see and tap into ancient magic. While on the run from a hostile goblin, you must juggle between responsibilities — attending classes at the iconic magic-laden castle, exploring the dense Forbidden Forest, learning to make potions, and fighting Dark wizards and hostile creatures that cross your path. Quidditch has been cancelled for the year, as per lore, but you can still fly around the world on broomsticks.

Hogwarts Legacy on the PS4 and Xbox One is now set to release on May 5. The Switch version is currently on schedule for a July 25 launch.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent combat
  • Engaging story
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Detailed world design
  • Bad
  • Tries to stuff in a lot
  • Lack of a companion system
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hogwarts Legacy review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Wizarding World
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: hogwarts legacy, harry potter, harry potter game, hogwarts legacy delayed, hogwarts legacy ps4, hogwarts legacy last gen, avalanche software, wb games, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on March 10
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023

Related Stories

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Now Available in This New Colour
  3. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  4. EVs Will Impact Jobs, Increase India's Dependency on China: Report
  5. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  6. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  7. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  8. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. iQoo Z7 Could Be Launched in India on This Date
  10. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
  2. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on March 10
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in New Yellow Colour Launched
  4. Vivo Y11 (2023) Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Sport Full HD+ LCD Screen: Report
  5. Eight iPhone Models Emerged as Best-Selling Smartphones in 2022, iPhone 13 Topped the List: Counterpoint
  6. Privacy Pools 'Zero-Knowledge' Crypto Mixer Under Development, Former Tornado Cash Developer Says
  7. Redmi K60 Ultra Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  8. Redmi 12C Global Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi, Design and Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. BIF Calls for Robust Submarine Cable Systems, Proposes New Framework for Digitalisation, Innovation
  10. Goa, Portugal to Sign MOUs in Tourism, IT Soon; Will Explore Best Practices, Innovative Tech in Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.