Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5

Hogwarts Legacy's PS4 and Xbox One versions have been delayed yet again. In a tweet, studio Avalanche Software confirmed that the versions of the open-world Harry Potter RPG for previous-gen consoles will now release on May 5, in an effort to deliver the “best possible experience on all platforms.” All versions were originally meant to launch on February 10, but these ports were delayed to April 4 last year and have now been postponed again. Currently, there is no word on any further delay for the Nintendo Switch version, which is likely still on track to release on July 25.

While Avalanche Software has not explicitly stated what the extra month of development time will be used for, we can assume that it is for better optimisation on the outdated specs of the PS4 and Xbox One. Since its launch, there have been multiple reports of microstutters and lighting glitches that cause Hogwarts Legacy on PC to get too dark or bright, on occasion. It is quite possible that such performance issues have also been affecting the experience on last-gen consoles in testing.

For what it's worth, it's nice that the developers aren't giving up on these versions of Hogwarts Legacy yet, given that this seems to be an easy solution. Another WB Games-published title Gotham Knights comes to mind — the team outright cancelled previous-gen versions midway through development.

We're overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

Late last month, publisher WB Games confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy sold 12 million copies in the two weeks since its release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. That figure makes it the biggest game launch for the company. Hogwarts Legacy has also dominated the Twitch charts, peaking at 1.28 million concurrent players and becoming the no.1 single-player game on the streaming platform. Its impact has been nothing short of surreal, and has even been seen on the Wizarding World website — the official destination for all Potterheads — which saw 300 percent higher traffic than usual in the early days of February, as per Warner Bros. Discovery. That being said, the developer has no stated plans to capitalise on the hype by releasing any DLC yet — besides patches — as it continues to work on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions.

Set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One was born, Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the shoes of a fifth-year witch/ wizard who possesses the rare ability to see and tap into ancient magic. While on the run from a hostile goblin, you must juggle between responsibilities — attending classes at the iconic magic-laden castle, exploring the dense Forbidden Forest, learning to make potions, and fighting Dark wizards and hostile creatures that cross your path. Quidditch has been cancelled for the year, as per lore, but you can still fly around the world on broomsticks.

Hogwarts Legacy on the PS4 and Xbox One is now set to release on May 5. The Switch version is currently on schedule for a July 25 launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.