Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter Wizarding World game from Avalanche Software, will see a delay in its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The developer had initially planned the game to launch on February 10, 2023 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. However, Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch on July 25, 2023. For what it's worth, Hogwarts Legacy is keeping its February 10 date on PC, PS5, and Series S/X.

Avalanche Software made an announcement through Hogwarts Legacy's official Twitter handle, confirming that the game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023 while the Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive by July 25, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) December 13, 2022

The upcoming Wizarding World game is being published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game has been positioned as "rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World" while not being "direct adaptations of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series." The publisher has also confirmed that the controversial transphobic author is not part of the developing process for the upcoming game.

Hogwarts Legacy will provide players with a gamified experience of life as a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry student in the 1800s. It tasks players with creating their own custom witch or wizard, and embark on a journey through the iconic magic-laden castle and the dense Forbidden Forest locations. Game activity includes learning new spells, building their house, brewing potions, forming alliances, and battling enigmatic dark wizards.

Players will have access to a deep set of upgrades, talents and skills to aid their progression as a witch or wizard. Same as any other RPG, completing challenges earns you XP, which can be used to level up abilities and magical gear.

But back in September, Avalanche Software disappointed many by confirming that the upcoming open-world Harry Potter RPG will not include Quidditch matches as part of its gameplay. However, broom traversal has been confirmed to be included in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is out February 10 on PC, PS5, and Series S/X, April 4 on PS4 and Xbox One, and July 25 on Nintendo Switch.

