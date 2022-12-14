Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know

Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know

Hogwarts Legacy will first make its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 14 December 2022 18:41 IST
Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Avalanche Software

Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy will arrive by July 25, 2023

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy will release on PS4, Xbox One on April 4, 2023
  • Nintendo Switch version to arrive on July 25, 2023
  • he Harry Potter open-world RPG game is set in the 1800s

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter Wizarding World game from Avalanche Software, will see a delay in its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The developer had initially planned the game to launch on February 10, 2023 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. However, Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch on July 25, 2023. For what it's worth, Hogwarts Legacy is keeping its February 10 date on PC, PS5, and Series S/X.

Avalanche Software made an announcement through Hogwarts Legacy's official Twitter handle, confirming that the game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023 while the Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive by July 25, 2023.

The upcoming Wizarding World game is being published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game has been positioned as "rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World" while not being "direct adaptations of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series." The publisher has also confirmed that the controversial transphobic author is not part of the developing process for the upcoming game.

Hogwarts Legacy will provide players with a gamified experience of life as a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry student in the 1800s. It tasks players with creating their own custom witch or wizard, and embark on a journey through the iconic magic-laden castle and the dense Forbidden Forest locations. Game activity includes learning new spells, building their house, brewing potions, forming alliances, and battling enigmatic dark wizards.

Players will have access to a deep set of upgrades, talents and skills to aid their progression as a witch or wizard. Same as any other RPG, completing challenges earns you XP, which can be used to level up abilities and magical gear.

But back in September, Avalanche Software disappointed many by confirming that the upcoming open-world Harry Potter RPG will not include Quidditch matches as part of its gameplay. However, broom traversal has been confirmed to be included in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is out February 10 on PC, PS5, and Series S/X, April 4 on PS4 and Xbox One, and July 25 on Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter, Avalance Software, Warner Brothers Games, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo, Gamescom
Airtel 5G Service Launches in Lucknow in Select Areas
Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Moto Razr 2022, Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  4. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  6. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  7. Noise IntelliBuds True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Realme V23i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  10. Sidharth Malhotra-Led Mission Majnu Teaser Trailer Release Date Out
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  2. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  3. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  4. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  6. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16
  7. Microsoft 'Data Boundary' for EU Cloud Customers to Be Rolled Out on January 1
  8. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. Moto X40 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.