Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says

Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says

Salesforce will also combine its proprietary AI with that of partners like OpenAI to offer its own EinsteinGPT technology.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 March 2023 10:02 IST
Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says

Photo Credit: Salesforce

ChatGPT would integrate with Slack to help users summarise conversation threads and handle other queries

Highlights
  • Salesforce was working with OpenAI to add the chatbot sensation to Slack
  • Teams competes with Slack
  • Technology companies outfit their tools with generative AI

Salesforce said on Tuesday it was working with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to add the chatbot sensation to its collaboration software Slack, as well as bring generative artificial intelligence to its business software generally.

The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarise conversation threads and handle other queries.

The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.

Microsoft, for instance, has announced that technology from OpenAI — a company in which it is investing — can generate meeting notes in its product Teams, as well as suggest email replies to vendors through its Viva Sales subscription. Teams competes with Slack.

Clara Shih, a general manager at Salesforce, said in a press briefing that the announcement responded to demand by businesses for the nascent technology. She said Salesforce's proprietary data and AI models would help differentiate its offering.

Salesforce's generative AI tools would help companies “completely reimagine how they engage with their customers,” she said.

Salesforce also announced a fund to invest in generative AI startups.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: ChatGPT, Salesforce, EinsteinGPT, OpenAI
Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
Twitter Could Be Cash Flow-Positive By Next Quarter After Aggressively Cutting Costs, Elon Musk Says
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K

Related Stories

Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  2. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  3. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  4. Nubia Z50 Ultra With 16-Megapixel Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched
  5. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  6. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  7. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  8. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Here's When Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'a Shot' at Being Cash Flow-Positive
  10. Moto E13 Review: Filling the Void
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Plans in India Are Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023, Switzerland Most Expensive: Report
  2. HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
  3. Tesla to Build 'Mostly Autonomous' Next-Generation Small Car, Elon Musk Says
  4. Twitter Could Be Cash Flow-Positive By Next Quarter After Aggressively Cutting Costs, Elon Musk Says
  5. Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says
  6. Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
  7. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on March 10
  8. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in New Yellow Colour Launched
  9. Vivo Y11 (2023) Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Sport Full HD+ LCD Screen: Report
  10. Eight iPhone Models Emerged as Best-Selling Smartphones in 2022, iPhone 13 Topped the List: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.