Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that was launched earlier this year — has been spotted again on a benchmarking website. The handset, which is expected to arrive with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, has been listed on Geekbench with higher scores compared to previous benchmark tests. Samsung has yet to confirm the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series, but the company recently confirmed that it would launch handsets with Qualcomm's flagship processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Benchmark Results

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was previously spotted on Geekbench in September with an unannounced processor that was previously believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — Qualcomm has since unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite as its latest flagship chipset. At the time, the smartphone with the model number SM-S938U scored 3,069 points in the single-core test and 9,080 points in the multi-core test.

However, a recent benchmark result for the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra suggests that the handset could offer better performance than previously expected. The entry for the handset on Geekbench reveals that it scored 3,148 points on the single-core test, and 10,236 points on the multi-core test.

The first benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (blue) vs the latest one

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

This is a significant increase in performance compared to the listing that appeared on Geekbench two months ago. According to the entry for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the smartphone will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out-of-the-box, along with Samsung's revamped One UI 7 interface, which is not expected to release until early 2025.

The latest scores are also considerably higher than the Geekbench scores from our Galaxy S24 Ultra review unit. In our tests, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra achieved 2,236 points and 6,813 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Last month, a tipster claimed that all three models expected to debut as part of the Galaxy S25 series would be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, a recent Geekbench listing for the purported Galaxy S25+ model suggests that the handset could be equipped with an unreleased processor from Samsung — this could be the company's Exynos 2500. It is currently unclear whether Samsung will equip all models with a Snapdragon chipset like the Galaxy S23 series, or offer Exynos variants in some markets.

