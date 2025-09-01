Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to launch on September 4 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. Developer Team Cherry has now confirmed the price and global release times for the game. Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost $20 in the US, the studio announced Monday.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Release Times

Team Cherry confirmed release times and pricing in a post on its social channels. The Metroidvania action-platformer is priced $19.99 in the US, EUR 19.99 in Europe, JPY 2300 in Japan. Silksong's pricing in India is not confirmed yet.

The developer also announced global release timings for the game. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on September 4 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 4 pm CEST / 11 pm JST (7.30 pm IST).

The indie title, a long-awaited sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, has been in development for seven years and has faced several delays. Team Cherry largely maintained radio silence on the game's progress amidst fervent anticipation and speculation among fans.

Earlier this year, at the Nintendo Switch 2 direct presentation in April, Silksong was finally confirmed to launch in 2025. Then at Xbox Games Showcase in June, Microsoft said Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available on its ROG Xbox Ally handhelds when they launch in Holiday 2025 — a release window that has since been narrowed down to October 16 launch date.

Team Cherry, however, followed up with a rare update, clarifying that Silksong was not tied to a console release and would come out before the Holiday season this year. Hollow Knight: Silksong's launch date was finally confirmed by the studio late last month during Gamescom 2025, where a hands-on demo title was also available to play.

Silksong brings a new protagonist, Hornet, the former princess of Hallownest who appeared as a side character in the first game. The game is set in the new kingdom of Pharloom, where Hornet must journey through the haunted kingdom to reach the citadel at the peak of the realm. The game will be available on PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Linux, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. It will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.