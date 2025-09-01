Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Global Release Times Confirmed Ahead of September 4 Launch

Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Global Release Times Confirmed Ahead of September 4 Launch

Hollow Knight: Silksong is price at $20 in the US.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 September 2025 12:04 IST
Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Global Release Times Confirmed Ahead of September 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong follows the journey of Hornet, a returning character from the first game

Highlights
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong's price in India has not been confirmed yet
  • The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on Steam, Xbox app on Windows
Advertisement

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to launch on September 4 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. Developer Team Cherry has now confirmed the price and global release times for the game. Hollow Knight: Silksong will cost $20 in the US, the studio announced Monday.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Release Times

Team Cherry confirmed release times and pricing in a post on its social channels. The Metroidvania action-platformer is priced $19.99 in the US, EUR 19.99 in Europe, JPY 2300 in Japan. Silksong's pricing in India is not confirmed yet.

The developer also announced global release timings for the game. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on September 4 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 4 pm CEST / 11 pm JST (7.30 pm IST).

The indie title, a long-awaited sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, has been in development for seven years and has faced several delays. Team Cherry largely maintained radio silence on the game's progress amidst fervent anticipation and speculation among fans.

Earlier this year, at the Nintendo Switch 2 direct presentation in April, Silksong was finally confirmed to launch in 2025. Then at Xbox Games Showcase in June, Microsoft said Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available on its ROG Xbox Ally handhelds when they launch in Holiday 2025 — a release window that has since been narrowed down to October 16 launch date.

Team Cherry, however, followed up with a rare update, clarifying that Silksong was not tied to a console release and would come out before the Holiday season this year. Hollow Knight: Silksong's launch date was finally confirmed by the studio late last month during Gamescom 2025, where a hands-on demo title was also available to play.

Silksong brings a new protagonist, Hornet, the former princess of Hallownest who appeared as a side character in the first game. The game is set in the new kingdom of Pharloom, where Hornet must journey through the haunted kingdom to reach the citadel at the peak of the realm. The game will be available on PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Linux, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. It will also launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hollow Knight Silksong, Team Cherry, PC, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Hollow Knight Silksong Price
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to Begin Soon With Early Access for Amazon Prime Members

Related Stories

Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Global Release Times Confirmed Ahead of September 4 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  2. Oppo A6 Max Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Apple Will Make iPhone 17 Series eSIM-Only in These Countries
  4. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 to Score Over 4 Million Points on AnTuTu, Tipster Says
  5. Meta Allowed AI Chatbots to Mimic Celebrities, Send Flirtatious Messages
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G's Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of India Debut
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Release Times Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite Prepares to Deliver Sharpest-Ever Views of Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Vulnerability that Affects iOS, macOS Versions of the App
  2. WhatsApp Could Soon Support Adding Status Updates for Close Friends, Just Like Instagram
  3. Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer to Invest $50 Million Annually, Eyes Major Expansion in India: Report
  5. Meta Is Reportedly Allowing Users to Create Flirty AI Chatbots of Celebrities Without Consent
  6. Hollow Knight: Silksong Price, Global Release Times Confirmed Ahead of September 4 Launch
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to Begin Soon With Early Access for Amazon Prime Members
  8. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Tipped to Exceed 4 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India, Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 17 Series to Move Away from Physical SIM Slot, Become eSIM Only in International Markets: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »