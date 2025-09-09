Technology News
English Edition

Keanu Reeves Says He'd Love to Return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2

Reeves lent his likeness, voice and motion capture performance to Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 September 2025 16:01 IST
Keanu Reeves Says He'd Love to Return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Keanu Reeves was a constant presence as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Highlights
  • Keanu Reeves played Johnny Silver in the Phantom Liberty expansion, too
  • The actor did not reveal if CD Projekt Red had reached out to him
  • Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production phase of development
Advertisement

CD Projekt Red is developing the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, with the project entering pre-production phase earlier this year. The Polish studio has not shared any details about the game's story or setting, but Keanu Reeves, who played Johnny Silverhand in the first game, has said he would “love” to play to the role again in Cyberpunk 2. CD Projekt Red has not confirmed the actor's involvement in the sequel, but Reeves returned as Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023.

Keanu Reeves Hoping to Return in Cyberpunk 2

The John Wick actor, who is set to appear in comedy film Good Fortune later this year, told IGN that he would be more than willing to return as Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2. “Absolutely. I'd love to play Johnny Silverhand again,” Reeves said.

The actor, of course, did not divulge if CD Projekt Red had been in touch with him over the role for the sequel. Considering Reeves was the star attraction in Cyberpunk 2077 and a crucial part of the game's story, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in Night City.

Reeves lent his likeness and voice to Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, alongside performing motion capture for the character. Silverhand, a rockstar with a silver bionic left arm, died before the events of the game, but his consciousness survived on a military biochip. In Cyberpunk 2077, the player character is implanted with the same chip and can thus see and talk to Silverhand throughout the course of the game.

Reeves' performance as Silverhand was acclaimed at launch and is considered one of the highlights of Cyberpunk 2077. At one point in the game, players even get to play as Silverhand in a flashback mission.

phantom liberty cp 2077

Reeves returned to play Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Hollywood star took on the role again in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a major expansion that added a new story, map region, and characters to the game. Phantom Liberty also saw Idris Elba join the cast as Solomon Reed, a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) operative.

Cyberpunk 2 Details

Earlier this year in May, Cyberpunk 2 shed its ‘project Orion' codename and entered pre-production phase. CD Projekt Red confirmed at the time that the development team on the RPG had grown to 96 staff members in April.

The developer's primary focus, however, is on The Witcher 4, which moved to full-scale production in November 2024 and has 422 staff members working on it as of April. The game, the first in a new trilogy of Witcher titles, does not yet have a release date, but CDPR has said it will not launch before 2027.

Cyberpunk 2, on the other hand, is likely further away, with no confirmation on its release timeline. Details around the sequel are also sparse. In May, Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith revealed that the sequel would feature a second city in addition to Night City from the first game. Pondsmith, whose Cyberpunk tabletop RPG inspired the setting, characters and story of Cyberpunk 2077, described the new city as “Chicago gone wrong”.

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel was announced with the project Orion moniker in 2022. The game is in development at CD Projekt Red's North America studio in Boston. CDPR has said that Cyberpunk 2 will take “the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Project Orion, Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Keanu Reeves Says He'd Love to Return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  2. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  4. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
  6. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  8. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  9. NPCI Changes UPI Transaction Limits: Check New Daily Transfer Limits
  10. Google Pulls This Exclusive Pixel 10 Feature Due to Performance Issues
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong Has Reportedly Crossed 5 Million Players in 3 Days
  2. Apple Powerbeats Fit Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; May Offer Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life
  3. Materialists OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal-Starrer Online
  4. Universe’s First Stars May Have Been Smaller Than Astronomers Once Believed
  5. Madharaasi OTT Release Details: Know All About This Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer Film
  6. Microscopic Tooth Scratches Unlock Secrets of Sauropod Dinosaurs
  7. SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Celebrates 500th Rocket Recovery
  8. Samsung Reportedly Plans Two Galaxy Z Fold Models for 2026, Including One With Square Display
  9. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  10. Google NotebookLM Upgraded With Flashcards, Quizzes and a Redesigned Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »