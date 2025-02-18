Apple's iPhone 17 Air has been spotted in renders that show off the purported smartphone, which is expected to debut later this year with a slim design. While Apple has yet to announce any plans to launch a new iPhone 'Air' model, previous reports indicate it will be the thinnest handset in the iPhone 17 series of smartphones, and replace the 'Plus' model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive with one rear camera, and the latest design renders suggest the presence of a horizontal camera module.

iPhone 17 Air Design (Expected)

A new video uploaded by FrontPageTech (created by @zellzoi) shows the design of the purported iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to arrive as Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. The handset is said to be 5.5mm thin, and the renders give us an idea of how it might look, if Apple decides to launch the handset later this year, as part of the iPhone 17 series of smartphones.

We can see an elongated camera module at the top of the rear panel that extends from the left corner to the right corner. A single rear camera is seen at the left end of the camera module, and an LED flash is seen on the right.

The iPhone 17 Air isn't expected to be the only smartphone in the series to feature this elongated camera bar. The rumoured iPhone 17 Pro was also seen in similar renders recently, with a considerably "wider" camera module that includes the same camera layout as its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is expected to unveil the IPhone 17 Air later this year, as its slimmest phone to date — it's expected to have a thickness of 5.5mm, which is much thinner than the iPhone 6 that arrived with a 6.9mm body. The company is said to have made some hardware changes to the phone's design, to deliver a slimmer model.

An older report claims that Apple will revamp the design of the iPhone 17 series, using an aluminium frame, while a portion of the rear panel will be made of glass to enable support for wireless charging. Apple's recent iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro feature a titanium frame, so it remains to be seen whether this claim is accurate.