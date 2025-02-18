Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module

Apple's purported redesigned rear camera island might make its way to all models in the iPhone 17 series of smartphones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 14:26 IST
iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive with a single rear camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive in the second half of 2025
  • It is said to be Apple's thinnest smartphone to date
  • The iPhone 17 Air could have a thickness of 5.5mm
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 Air has been spotted in renders that show off the purported smartphone, which is expected to debut later this year with a slim design. While Apple has yet to announce any plans to launch a new iPhone 'Air' model, previous reports indicate it will be the thinnest handset in the iPhone 17 series of smartphones, and replace the 'Plus' model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive with one rear camera, and the latest design renders suggest the presence of a horizontal camera module.

iPhone 17 Air Design (Expected)

A new video uploaded by FrontPageTech (created by @zellzoi) shows the design of the purported iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to arrive as Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. The handset is said to be 5.5mm thin, and the renders give us an idea of how it might look, if Apple decides to launch the handset later this year, as part of the iPhone 17 series of smartphones.

 

We can see an elongated camera module at the top of the rear panel that extends from the left corner to the right corner. A single rear camera is seen at the left end of the camera module, and an LED flash is seen on the right.

The iPhone 17 Air isn't expected to be the only smartphone in the series to feature this elongated camera bar. The rumoured iPhone 17 Pro was also seen in similar renders recently, with a considerably "wider" camera module that includes the same camera layout as its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is expected to unveil the IPhone 17 Air later this year, as its slimmest phone to date — it's expected to have a thickness of 5.5mm, which is much thinner than the iPhone 6 that arrived with a 6.9mm body. The company is said to have made some hardware changes to the phone's design, to deliver a slimmer model.

An older report claims that Apple will revamp the design of the iPhone 17 series, using an aluminium frame, while a portion of the rear panel will be made of glass to enable support for wireless charging. Apple's recent iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro feature a titanium frame, so it remains to be seen whether this claim is accurate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Design, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme P3 Pro First Impressions: Sensible Upgrades

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  2. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  3. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  4. Elon Musk's xAI Unveils Grok 3 Family of AI Models With These New Features
  5. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon
  6. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  7. iPhone 17 Air Seen in Renders With Slim Body, Elongated Camera Module
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone Goes Global
  9. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Realme P3 Pro First Impressions: Sensible Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Global Launch
  3. Binance Founders Refute Rumours of Potential Crypto Exchange Sale
  4. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  5. Honor Will Unveil Its AI-Focused Strategic Initiative ‘Alpha Plan’ at MWC 2025
  6. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Tri-Fold Phone With Up to 10.2-Inch OLED Screen Goes Global: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Suggests Screen, Hinge Improvements; May Get Same Battery as Predecessor
  8. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System With AI-Powered Content Recommendations Launched
  9. Bengaluru-Based 88 Games Reveals Kapih, a Ramayana-Inspired Action Platformer for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  10. iPhone 17 Air Design Renders Hint at Slim Body With Elongated Rear Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »