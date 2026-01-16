A new Life is Strange game will be released in 2026, with a full reveal coming next week, Square Enix has confirmed. The publisher has set a livestream for the game's reveal on January 20. The announcement comes days after a leak pointed to a new Life is Strange game with returning characters from the first game in the works.

The official Life is Strange account on X confirmed Thursday that the next game in the series will be revealed on January 20 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET (11.30pm IST). A 30-second teaser accompanies the post, featuring two characters whose faces are not visible in the video. The two characters could be Max Caulfield and Chloe Price from the first Life is Strange game.

Separate the real from the rumor... Join us for the exclusive reveal of the next Life is Strange game: https://t.co/29yzDsGCb5



January 20. 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. pic.twitter.com/jYQphhU2e3 — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 15, 2026

That would fall in line with the leak that pointed to the new Life is Strange title focussing on Chloe, the best friend of Max who was the protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Square Enix has not revealed the official title of the game yet, but as per the leak, the narrative adventure game is called Life is Strange: Reunion, which will reunite best friends Max and Chloe.

Life is Strange Leaked Details

Last week, Life is Strange: Reunion was briefly listed on PEGI, the European video game content rating website, before being deleted. The listing revealed the possible title and premise of the upcoming game.

As per the listing, Life is Strange: Reunion will focus on Chloe, who arrives at Caledon University seeking Max's help, but the latter must deal with the threat of an impending “deadly inferno” that could destroy the campus. The game received a PEGI rating of 16, citing the use of strong language, drug use, and strong violence.

The listing was for the PS5 version, but the next Life is Strange will likely launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms this year. It's also worth noting that the PEGI listing noted Life is Strange: Reunion's release date as March 27, 2025, likely a typographical error that mentions the wrong year. However, with the reveal coming next week, the next Life is Strange game could possibly launch on March 27, 2026.

The Life is Strange series includes four mainline games: Life is Strange, Life is Strange 2, Life is Strange: True Colours, and Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The most recent game in the series, Double Exposure, was released in 2024. The narrative adventure game saw the return of Max as the protagonist.