Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live with hundreds of deals on a large selection of smartphones and electronics. The Republic Day special sale also includes a 10 percent additional instant discount for SBI Card users (12.5 percent for Prime members). We're scanning through all these deals to bring you the best tech deals on top mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. In case you were looking to upgrade or buy a new gadget, this might be a good time to grab one for less.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone Air

Apple's iPhone Air is selling at Rs. 95,499 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900) during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 using the coupon available on the product page (for Prime members only), which brings down the effective price further. Using the bundled exchange offer can also help you grab an additional instant discount (capped at Rs. 44,000).

Buy now at: Rs. 95,499 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900)

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 12,998 (MRP Rs. 16,499) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2026 this week. Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,998 (MRP Rs. 16,499)

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 is selling at Rs. 32,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999). You can use the bundled exchange offer to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 30,800 with your purchase. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera sensor, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. OnePlus Nord 5 features a 144Hz AMOLED display.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Apple iPhone 15 256GB

The iPhone 15 (256GB) is currently down to Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Amazon is offering a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 44,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,000 while paying with your Amazon Pay balance can fetch you cashback worth up to Rs. 3,199.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best offers on electronics

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025)

Apple's M4-powered 13-inch MacBook Air model is down to Rs. 83,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale. You can exchange an older device for an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,151. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options with select payment methods. The 2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Buy now at: Rs. 83,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

LG 24-inch Ultragear IPS gaming monitor

If you're looking to an add a new display to your workstation, the LG 24-inch Ultragear full-HD IPS gaming monitor is down to Rs. 8,098 (MRP Rs. 20,000) during Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale this week. The 27-inch variant is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 10,498. The monitor offers a native refresh rate of 120Hz, and is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Buy now at: Rs. Rs. 8,098 (MRP Rs. 20,000)

Apple AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds are selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day 2026 sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,099 while Amazon Pay balance users can get a cashback up to Rs. 549. AirPods 4 promise improved sound and call quality, and offer a personalised Spatial Audio experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

