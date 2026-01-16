Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon's sale includes special discounts for Prime members on select products.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 16 January 2026 12:26 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

iPhone Air is available at a discounted price during Amazon's Republic Day special sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live for everyone
  • The Republic Day special sale brings hundreds of great deals and offers
  • SBI cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live with hundreds of deals on a large selection of smartphones and electronics. The Republic Day special sale also includes a 10 percent additional instant discount for SBI Card users (12.5 percent for Prime members). We're scanning through all these deals to bring you the best tech deals on top mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. In case you were looking to upgrade or buy a new gadget, this might be a good time to grab one for less.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone Air
Apple's iPhone Air is selling at Rs. 95,499 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900) during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000 using the coupon available on the product page (for Prime members only), which brings down the effective price further. Using the bundled exchange offer can also help you grab an additional instant discount (capped at Rs. 44,000).

Buy now at: Rs. 95,499 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900)

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 12,998 (MRP Rs. 16,499) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2026 this week. Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,998 (MRP Rs. 16,499)

OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 5 is selling at Rs. 32,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999). You can use the bundled exchange offer to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 30,800 with your purchase. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera sensor, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. OnePlus Nord 5 features a 144Hz AMOLED display.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Apple iPhone 15 256GB
The iPhone 15 (256GB) is currently down to Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Amazon is offering a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 44,000. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,000 while paying with your Amazon Pay balance can fetch you cashback worth up to Rs. 3,199.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best offers on electronics

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025)
Apple's M4-powered 13-inch MacBook Air model is down to Rs. 83,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale. You can exchange an older device for an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,151. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options with select payment methods. The 2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and supports Apple Intelligence features.

Buy now at: Rs. 83,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

LG 24-inch Ultragear IPS gaming monitor
If you're looking to an add a new display to your workstation, the LG 24-inch Ultragear full-HD IPS gaming monitor is down to Rs. 8,098 (MRP Rs. 20,000) during Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale this week. The 27-inch variant is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 10,498. The monitor offers a native refresh rate of 120Hz, and is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Buy now at: Rs. Rs. 8,098 (MRP Rs. 20,000)

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds are selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day 2026 sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,099 while Amazon Pay balance users can get a cashback up to Rs. 549. AirPods 4 promise improved sound and call quality, and offer a personalised Spatial Audio experience.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Is Live: Best Offers Today
  2. Here's When the Motorola Signature Will Launch in India
  3. iPhone Fold to Feature More Durable Hinge Built Using Liquid Metal
  4. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  5. iQOO Z11 Turbo With 200-Megapixel Camera Arrives in China at This Price
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Premium Smartphones
  7. Realme 16 5G Specifications Leak via Retailer Listing
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
  9. Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life
  10. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
  2. Mediatek Announces Dimensity 9500s Flagship Chipset, Rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Dimensity 8500 Midrange Chipset
  3. Tecno Go Spark 3 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. Square Enix Confirms New Life Is Strange Game for 2026; Full Reveal on January 20
  5. iPhone Fold to Feature More Durable Hinge Built Using Liquid Metal Material, Tipster Claims
  6. Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Realme 16 5G Specifications Leak via Retailer Listing; to Feature Dimensity 6400 Chipset
  8. NASA Says the Year 2025 Almost Became Earth's Hottest Recorded Year Ever
  9. Wicked: For Good OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Musical Fantasy
  10. Paul McCartney: Man on the Run OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Biographical Music Documentary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »