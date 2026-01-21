Life is Strange: Reunion, the next game in Square Enix's narrative adventure series, was announced Tuesday during a dedicated livestream. The game, billed as the final chapter in the Max and Chloe saga within the Life is Strange series, will launch on March 26, 2026, across PC (via Steam and Microsoft store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, Square Enix confirmed. Life is Strange: Reunion will reunite best friends Max Caulfield and Chloe Price, who last appeared together in 2017's Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

During the reveal, Square Enix shared a brief trailer showing scenes and gameplay from Life is Strange: Reunion. Developed by Deck Nine, the game will take place at Caledon University, just like 2024's Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Max, who works as a photography teacher there, must use her time rewind powers to save the university from a devastating fire.

That's when Chloe enters the picture. Max and Chloe, reunited for a final time, must figure out a way to stop the disaster from happening. Square Enix said Reunion would serve as the conclusion of Max and Chloe's saga, which began with the first game of the series in 2015.

For the first time in the series, both Max and Chloe will be playable characters in the same game. Life is Strange: Reunion will alternate between their perspectives, utilising distinct gameplay scenarios. Max, as expected, will have the ability to rewind time to undo or redo crucial decisions and manipulate the environment to solve puzzles. Chloe, on the other hand, can employ quick wits and sway suspects with her backtalk ability.

“This game builds on all the character-led, grounded storytelling for which the LIFE IS STRANGE series is known, with meaningful choices that affect the outcome of a dramatic and surprising narrative – all culminating in an epic climax that serves as a finale to the Max and Chloe saga,” Square Enix said in a press release.

Life is Strange: Reunion Pricing, Editions and Pre-Order Details

Life is Strange: Reunion will come in a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, a Collector's Edition, and a Twin Pack bundled with Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The Standard Edition is priced $39.99; the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a digital art book, soundtrack, comic, and a behind-the-scenes documentary, costs $49.99; the Twin Pack with two games comes in at $59.99

The Collector's Edition, which contains the full game, plus a collector's goods box and sleeve, a 12” vinyl soundtrack, a poster, slipmat, guitar plectrums, and art cards, is priced at $99.99.

Life is Strange: Reunion is now available to pre-order across supported platforms.

The official announcement of Reunion follows a leak on the PEGI ratings website that revealed the title and the premise of the game. Life is Strange: Reunion is the seventh game in the Life is Strange series of narrative adventure games. The most recent one, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, which continued the story of Max years after the first game, released in 2024.