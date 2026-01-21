The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live for all users in India. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, themed after the upcoming Republic Day 2026. As such, it brings lucrative deals on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and more. If you are looking for a 2-ton air conditioner (AC) to get a good off-season deal, then the ongoing Amazon sale brings discounts and other offers on 2 ton ACs from brands like Carrier, Hitachi, Panasonic, and others.

One of the most notable deals is currently live on the Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Split AC. Wih a list price of Rs. 61,000, it can be purchased at a lower effective price of Rs. 36,990 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. However, if an AC for a smaller room is what you require, you can check out our pick of the top deals on ACs for rooms up to 150 square feet here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on 2 Ton Air Conditioners

Amazon has announced discounts of up to 60 percent on ACs. Apart from this, the e-commerce giant has also rolled out an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. However, the final amount will vary depending on the model and condition of the product you're trading in, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

In addition to platform-based discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for a higher 12.5 percent instant discount on the total cart value. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the top deals on 2 ton ACs during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 74,050 Rs. 42,499 Buy Here Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 61,000 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star AC Rs. 74,400 Rs. 47,900 Buy Here Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 84,400 Rs. 51,990 Buy Here Hitachi 2 Ton 5 Star AC Rs. 91,200 Rs. 51,300 Buy Here Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star AC Rs. 65,900 Rs. 36,490 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.