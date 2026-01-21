Motorola may be close to launching two new G-series smartphones, namely the Moto G67 and Moto G77, soon. The upcoming handsets have surfaced online via listings on a Greek retail platform, revealing detailed specifications ahead of an official announcement. The leaks point to AMOLED displays, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and fast charging support, while also highlighting clear differences in performance hardware and camera capabilities. The appearance of full product pages suggests that Motorola's next-generation Moto G lineup may debut in the coming weeks.

Moto G67, Moto G77 Specifications (Expected)

According to listings on a Greek online retailer Insomnia, the Moto G67 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and may ship with 4GB of RAM. The handset is also equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera that features a Sony LYT-600 sensor, as per the website.

In comparison, the Moto G77 is likely to feature the slightly faster MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a higher-resolution 108-megapixel main camera. These differences suggest that the Moto G67 could be positioned as a more affordable option, while the Moto G77 may target the upper mid-range segment.

Despite these distinctions, the Moto G67 and Moto G77 are expected to share most of their specifications. Based on the retail listings, the Moto G67 and Moto G77 may each get a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272×2,772 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness levels of up to 5,000 nits. The displays are likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and could include a centred punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

In terms of performance, both Moto G67 and Moto G77 are expected to be built on 6nm MediaTek platforms. The Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 6400 chipsets are said to combine Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 CPU cores, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Storage configurations of both these handsets appear to be identical, with both models expected to offer 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage and support for MicroSD cards up to 2TB via a hybrid dual SIM slot. The Moto G67 may also support eSIM functionality, according to the listing.

The Moto G67 and Moto G77 are expected to run Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box. Camera hardware beyond the main sensor also appears similar, with both devices likely to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phones may also feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola is expected to pack a 5,200mAh battery in each of the Moto G67 and Moto G77 models with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options are also expected to be the same, including support for 5G and 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The handsets are likely to be equipped with in-display fingerprint scanners for biometric authentication.

The Moto G67 and Moto G77 are likely to feature a leather-textured back panel and a square camera module that tapers toward the edges. The displays may be slightly curved on all four sides. The listings suggest IP64 ratings for dust and splash resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification. Dimensions are listed as 164.2x77.4x7.33 mm, with a weight of around 179 grams for both models, though final details may change at launch.

Since these details come from a retailer listing rather than an official announcement, final specifications may still change. However, the online appearance suggests that Motorola could officially launch the Moto G67 and Moto G77 in the near future.