Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming Xbox Game Pass. Hangar 13's remake of the 2002 classic will join Microsoft's game subscription service on August 13, the company announced on Wednesday. The game will be available on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. The latest Game Pass addition comes after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became the first Call of Duty title to join the service on July 24.

The official Xbox Game Pass account made the announcement on X, confirming that Mafia: Definitive Edition would be added to the Game Pass catalogue on August 13. Mafia: Definitive Edition is a complete remake of the first Mafia game, built from the ground up with new assets, expanded story, new vehicles, score and more.

a re-made classic is on its way@mafiagame Definitive Edition is coming August 13! pic.twitter.com/SubPnun6Kp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 30, 2024

Published by 2K, the game was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020, and was also available as part of a Mafia trilogy pack. Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, the open-world action-adventure game charts the rise of protagonist Tommy Angelo as a mobster, starting from his humble beginnings as a taxi driver.

Developer Hangar 13 is also working on the next instalment in the Mafia franchise. Hangar 13 general manager Roman Hladík confirmed in 2022 that the studio had started work on an all-new Mafia project. “While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories,” Hladik had said at the time.

Since then, 2K has been rumoured to be gearing up for an announcement on the Mafia series, but the publisher has not yet shared any updates on a new title. The last mainline game in the series was 2016's Mafia 3.

Other Game Pass additions

Last week, Game Pass was tipped to add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on August 8. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the title for the game subscription service.

Notably, the Xbox parent confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for Game Pass earlier this month. The first-person shooter became the first COD title on Game Pass when it joined the service on July 24.

Xbox Game Pass is also set to add the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day and date of launch on October 25.