Technology News
English Edition

Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full remake of the 2022 classic.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 July 2024 12:56 IST
Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13

Photo Credit: 2K/ Hangar 13

Mafia: Definitive Edition released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020,

Highlights
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven
  • Xbox Game Pass is also rumoured to add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Microsoft recently hiked Game Pass pricing and introduced a new tier
Advertisement

Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming Xbox Game Pass. Hangar 13's remake of the 2002 classic will join Microsoft's game subscription service on August 13, the company announced on Wednesday. The game will be available on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. The latest Game Pass addition comes after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became the first Call of Duty title to join the service on July 24.

Mafia: Definitive Edition joins Game Pass

The official Xbox Game Pass account made the announcement on X, confirming that Mafia: Definitive Edition would be added to the Game Pass catalogue on August 13. Mafia: Definitive Edition is a complete remake of the first Mafia game, built from the ground up with new assets, expanded story, new vehicles, score and more.

Published by 2K, the game was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020, and was also available as part of a Mafia trilogy pack. Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, the open-world action-adventure game charts the rise of protagonist Tommy Angelo as a mobster, starting from his humble beginnings as a taxi driver.

Developer Hangar 13 is also working on the next instalment in the Mafia franchise. Hangar 13 general manager Roman Hladík confirmed in 2022 that the studio had started work on an all-new Mafia project. “While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories,” Hladik had said at the time.

Since then, 2K has been rumoured to be gearing up for an announcement on the Mafia series, but the publisher has not yet shared any updates on a new title. The last mainline game in the series was 2016's Mafia 3.

Other Game Pass additions

Last week, Game Pass was tipped to add Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on August 8. Microsoft has not yet confirmed the title for the game subscription service.

Notably, the Xbox parent confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for Game Pass earlier this month. The first-person shooter became the first COD title on Game Pass when it joined the service on July 24.

Xbox Game Pass is also set to add the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day and date of launch on October 25.

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Well-handled story, with rich dialogues
  • Good acting, believable accents
  • Radio a great world-building tool
  • Looks great at night
  • Enemies are smart, at times
  • Realistic difficulty options
  • Bad
  • Protagonist, story's family focus needed more
  • Melee combat is a joke
  • Character movement not smooth
  • 4K textures need more detail, refinement
  • Nothing to do outside main story
Read detailed 2K Games Mafia: Definitive Edition review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mafia Definitive Edition, Mafia, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Microsoft, Hangar 13, 2K
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Value Drops as the US Moves Silk Road-Related Tokens, Altcoins Reflect Mixed Prices

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass Will Add Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  2. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus First Impressions
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August
  7. OnePlus Buds May Soon Allow You to Toggle This AI-Powered Calling Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  2. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  3. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
  4. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
  5. Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
  6. HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
  9. OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »