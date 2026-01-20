Technology News
Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live

Marathon was set to launch on September 23, 2025, before being delayed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2026 11:58 IST
Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Sony/ Bungie

Marathon is a PvPvE extraction shooter from Destiny developer Bungie

Highlights
  • Marathon will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition
  • The extraction shooter is priced at $40, or Rs. 2,499 in India
  • Marathon was delayed after underwhelming reception to its alpha
Marathon, the long-awaited extraction shooter from Bungie, will release on March 5, 2026. The Sony-owned studio announced the launch date and confirmed pre-order details for the multiplayer title on Monday. Marathon, which had been delayed indefinitely from its initial September 2025 release date, can now be pre-purchased across Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Bungie also premiered a new gameplay trailer for Marathon alongside the announcement, where they introduced a new character, Gantry, an agent for the MIDA faction in the game.

Marathon is a PvPvE sci-fi extraction shooter set on the planet Tau Ceti IV, where “Runners” compete to gather valuable loot. Players can also complete contracts for each of the game's six factions and find lost audio and text logs during their runs to slowly unlock the story of Marathon.

The focus is, of course, on the first-person shooting gameplay, with players competing to survive in a hostile environment against AI-controlled enemies and other players looking for loot.

As part of the latest announcement, Bungie also confirmed the English-language voice cast of Marathon. The game will feature some of the most popular voices in video games, including Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), and Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex: Human Revolution). Marathon will also feature fully-localised dialogue for all supported languages, Bungie confirmed.

Marathon Pre-Order Details

Marathon will be available in a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Edition. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will grant players in-game rewards in Marathon and Destiny 2.

The Deluxe Edition comes with weapon and Runner shell cosmetics, a premium rewards pass voucher, and in-game currency, in addition to all Standard Edition benefits.

The Collector's Edition comes with a 1/6-scale Thief Runner Shell statue, collectible miniature WEAVEworm, embroidered patch, postcards, digital rewards, and more.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, or Rs. 2,449 in India across Steam, PS5, and Xbox storefronts. The Deluxe Edition costs $59.99, or Rs. 3,699. The Collector's Edition that does not come with a digital game code or a physical disc is priced at $170, while the Collector's Edition on PS5, Steam, and Xbox is priced at $229.99.

Marathon is available to pre-order now across all platforms. Bungie said it would share more information about the game's open preview weekend at a later date. Marathon releases March 5, 2026.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

