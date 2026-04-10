Metal Gear Solid, the iconic stealth action espionage series created by Hideo Kojima, is getting a live action film adaptation. Sony Pictures has reportedly tapped Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, co-directors of last year's Final Destination Bloodlines, to direct the MGS adaptation. It's unclear, however, if Kojima, who departed Konami in 2015, will be involved with the production.

MGS Film Adaption in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has signed a first-look deal with Lipovsky and Stein that covers all of its film labels. As part of the deal, the duo has agreed to direct and produce “commercial, character-driven, genre-bending films” developed by their newly-launched company, Wonderlab, the report said.

The deal includes Lipovsky and Stein directing Sony's Columbia Pictures adaptation of Metal Gear Solid, the stealth action video game franchise created by Kojima. The project is set to be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad.

Lipovsky and Stein are reportedly already developing an animated Venom film for Sony Pictures Animation. In an official statement, the duo called the MGS series a

“masterpiece.”

“Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games,” Lipovsky and Stein said. “We are thrilled and honoured to bring Hideo Kojima's iconic characters and unforgettable world to life.”

While the duo mentioned Kojima in the statement, it's unclear if the industry icon will be involved with the adaptation.

Kojima Productions is involved in the production of the Death Stranding film adaptation, which was announced in 2023. Boutique film production company A24 and Kojima's studio are collaborating on the project, with Michael Sarnoski directing.

Several video games have translated to film and TV hits in recent years, sparking a rush in Hollywood to adapt popular video game IPs for the silver screen. TV shows like HBO's The Last of Us and Amazon Prime Video's Fallout have found streaming success and critical acclaim, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie made over a billion dollars globally in 2023. The sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, released in theatres last month and broke box office records to rake in $372.5 million globally in its opening weekend.