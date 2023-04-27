Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Hits Back at UK Regulator's Decision to Block Activision Acquisition

Microsoft Hits Back at UK Regulator's Decision to Block Activision Acquisition

Microsoft hit back saying it was "probably the darkest day in our 4 decades in Britain" and sent a wrong message to global tech industry about the UK.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2023 22:20 IST
Microsoft Hits Back at UK Regulator's Decision to Block Activision Acquisition

Microsoft said it would appeal the CMA's decision, with "aggressive" support from Activision

Highlights
  • Appeals against CMA rulings are heard by the Competition Appeals Tribunal
  • CEO said Microsoft had worked effectively with regulators in Brussels
  • CMA blocked the acquisition deal on Wednesday

Microsoft's president Brad Smith said the UK regulator's decision to prevent its acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard "had shaken confidence" in Britain as a destination for tech businesses.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which operates independently from government, blocked the deal on Wednesday, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft hit back on Thursday, saying it was "probably the darkest day in our four decades in Britain" and sent the wrong message to the global tech industry about the UK.

"If the government of the United Kingdom wants to bring in investment, if it wants to create jobs (...) it needs to look hard at the role of the CMA, the regulatory structure in the United Kingdom, this transaction, and the message that the United Kingdom has just said to the world," he told BBC radio.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Smith's comments were "not borne out by the facts."

"We continue to believe that the UK has an extremely attractive tech sector and a growing games market," he said. "We will continue to engage proactively with Microsoft and other companies."

Smith said Microsoft had worked effectively with regulators in Brussels but not in London, which he said refuted Britain's claim that it would be more flexible after Brexit.

The company had answered the CMA's questions, he said, and it had told them to come back with any more concerns. "They went silent, we heard nothing from them," he said.

"There's a clear message here — the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it than the United Kingdom," he added.

But CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said the regulator's role was to make sure Britain was a competitive environment for businesses to be able to grow and thrive.

"The decision that the CMA takes is an independent decision that we reached looking at an overall assessment of the impact of the deal on competition, and we think that is the right decision for the UK," she said.

She noted the US Federal Trade Commission was also pressing for the deal to be blocked on competition grounds.

Microsoft said yesterday it would appeal, with "aggressive" support from Activision.

Appeals against CMA rulings are heard by the Competition Appeals Tribunal, which makes a judgment on the merits of the decision. It will not be an opportunity for Microsoft to submit new remedies.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, UK, CMA, US FTC, Call of Duty
US Court Refuses Appeal to Revive Antitrust Lawsuit Against Meta's Facebook

Related Stories

Microsoft Hits Back at UK Regulator's Decision to Block Activision Acquisition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  2. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  4. RuPay Card, UPI Can Now Be Used for E-Commerce Payments Globally
  5. HBO and Warner Bros. Content Coming to JioCinema in May: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Leak Again, Suggest Design Features
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Probing 'Redmi' Claims in Recent Phone Explosion Death of 8-Year-Old
  10. Poco F5 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Acted Against Over 3,500 Loan Apps in India in 2022 for Violating Play Store Policy
  2. Microsoft Hits Back at UK Regulator's Decision to Block Activision Acquisition
  3. US Court Refuses Appeal to Revive Antitrust Lawsuit Against Meta's Facebook
  4. Dropbox to Reduce Workforce by 16 Percent, Plans to Hire New Staff for AI Offerings
  5. Redmi Note 10S is Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12R Pro Launch Date Set for April 29; Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  7. India's Smartphone Shipments Report Highest Ever Q1 Decline: Counterpoint
  8. Poco F5 5G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  9. RuPay Card, UPI Can Now Be Used for E-Commerce Payments Globally
  10. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Teased; Series to Launch on May 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.