DeFiLlama Suspends Aster’s Trading Volume Data Over Wash Trading Concerns

Aster’s trading activity questioned after mirrored Binance patterns trigger token slump and investor unease.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Glenn Carstens-Peters

Highlights
  • Aster token drops over 10 percent after delisting
  • Airdrop of 320M tokens planned despite doubts
Decentralised finance (DeFi) analytics platform DeFiLlama delisted perpetual futures volume data from Aster, a fast-rising decentralised exchange (DEX), after spotting suspicious trading patterns mirrored Binance's market activity. Aster had recently ranked among the top DEXs for daily fees and volume, and hence, this decision has brought more attention to questions on transparency in the DeFi space. Aster's native token, ASTER, fell more than 10 percent, underscoring investor anxiety about the platform's credibility. 

Suspicious Trading Patterns Spark Transparency Debate

In a detailed post on X, DefiLlama's pseudonymous founder (0xngmi) explained their decision, stating that pairs like XRP/USDT and ETH/USDT on Aster showed trading volumes that were almost identical to Binance's perpetual futures contracts. He contended that the degree of correlation was statistically unlikely in natural market circumstances, suggesting that Binance's liquidity might be replicated synthetically or through wash trading.

Aster's failure to provide detailed order-level data caused worries by making it impossible for analysts to confirm the authenticity of the reported trading volumes. Crypto markets have long suffered from wash trading, a practice in which trades cancel each other out to produce inflated volume metrics. 

DefiLlama was not compensated to delist Aster, and the team has no financial stake in either Aster or its competitor Hyperliquid, 0xngmi clarified in response to rumours.

Aster has previously been questioned over its reporting of digital assets. The DEX was previously criticised for inflating revenue figures by incorporating user rebates. This incident fuelled conspiracy theories about "backroom deals," even though it had led to a silent delisting from DefiLlama. 

The most recent action has sparked controversy, particularly since Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, a co-founder of Binance, is one of Aster's advisors. Zhao and Aster have not made any public remarks regarding the matter.

Aster is moving forward with its roadmap despite the controversy. The Stage 3 "Aster Dawn" update, which will add new reward systems, is about to be released on the platform. Four percent of its entire supply, or about 320 million tokens, will also be released during an upcoming airdrop event without a vesting period. 

Although investor confidence may remain brittle until issues with data integrity are addressed, these developments, along with continued whale activity, could still have an impact on ASTER's market dynamics.

 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Further reading: Aster, DeFi, Decentralised Finance, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
