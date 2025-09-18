Technology News
Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features

The Comet CBS-05 Pro speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 19:13 IST
Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Cellecor

Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro offers a compact and retro-inspired design

Highlights
  • A circular body appears to be placed on three rounded tripod-like stems
  • It has a fabric-wrapped design with a grille texture, curved edges
  • The speaker supports TWS mode as well
Cellecor has launched the Comet CBS-05 Pro in India as a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a fabric finish. It delivers 80W sound via a single driver and dual tweeters and houses a 4,000 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB, SD card, and 3.5mm audio jack, with support for a 6.35mm wired microphone. Additional features include true wireless stereo (TWS) support and easy-to-use button controls. It is available in select online and offline retail stores in India.

Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Price in India, Availability

Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 5,499 and can be currently purchased in the country via Cellecor retail stores, the official website, and authorised retail stores. It can also be purchased via Snapmint in 3 or 6 monthly instalments (EMIs) at 0 percent interest, with each instalment costing as low as Rs. 687 per month.

Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Features

The Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro features a compact, fabric-wrapped design with a grille texture and curved edges for a retro look. A circular body appears to be placed on three rounded tripod-like stems.  The inbuilt buttons are placed at the back, towards the top of the body. The speaker delivers 80W output for room-filling sound, using a single driver paired with dual tweeters for detailed and punchy audio.

Cellecor's Comet CBS-05 Pro speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 for faster pairing and stable streaming, multiple inputs including USB drive, SD card, and 3.5mm AUX, and a 6.35mm microphone input for karaoke sessions. The speaker supports TWS mode as well, allowing two CBS-05 Pro Comet units to pair for enhanced stereo sound.

The Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth speaker features a 4,000mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 10 hours of playtime and offers Type-C rapid charging for faster recharges.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
