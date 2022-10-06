Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Need for Speed Unbound: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Anime Aesthetic, Ahead of Official Reveal

Need for Speed Unbound: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Anime Aesthetic, Ahead of Official Reveal

Need for Speed Unbound official reveal is scheduled for tonight at 8:30pm IST in India/ October 8am PT in the US.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 14:30 IST
Need for Speed Unbound: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Anime Aesthetic, Ahead of Official Reveal

Photo Credit: Need for Speed (2016)

Need for Speed Unbound is touted as heavily multiplayer-oriented

Highlights
  • Drivers have a cell-shaded style, separate from their cars’ hyper-realism
  • The description notes a new boost element — Burst Nitrous
  • Need for Speed Unbound reportedly launches on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC

NFS Unbound — expected to be the next Need for Speed game — might heavily lean into the anime aesthetic, as per leaked screenshots. For a brief period, Japanese storefront Neowing had NFS Unbound listed with a description and a set of images, which seem to align with previous reports. EA has scheduled an official reveal for tonight, October 6 at 8:30pm IST in India/ 8am PT in the US, on the Need for Speed YouTube channel. If past reports are to be believed, Need for Speed Unbound is slated to launch December 2, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

The listing had four screenshots, all of which featured a blend of photo-realistic aesthetic with punkish, street-style animations, that aim to exaggerate on-screen events. The characters/ drivers, however, were garbed in a cell-shaded palette, sporting highlights and thin, black outlines — akin to the fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ. Back in April, game journalist Jeff Grubb mentioned that the upcoming Need for Speed game would adopt an anime-like art style. “You know when you see a car commercial or something like that and the car's driving around, but then cartoons flames and stuff are flying off it,” he said on his GiantBomb show.

Need for Speed Unbound: EA Hints at New NFS Game Reveal This Week

Going by the description — now taken downNeed for Speed Unbound is expected to feature classic game modes, where you beat the clock, outsmart cops, and compete in weekly qualifiers for what's described as “Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge: The Grand.” On top of technical customisation for cars, players can choose from a trove of energetic visuals and sound effects that suit their personalities. The claims align with leaked work-in-progress footage from August, which showed a car attempting to vault over a circular obstacle, generating graffiti-style animated elements, such as wings, a dead skull symbol, and a glitchy filter to signify the impact.

The description also notes a new boost element called Burst Nitrous, which claims to deliver “dizzying speed.” Need for Speed Unbound is touted as heavily multiplayer-oriented, introducing a new game mode, Meetups. As per journalist Tom Henderson's initial report, the mode pits players against others online, with racing events set in different sections on the map. “Add the finishing touches to your car's style, transforming it with unique wraps and cut-out items to match your legendary custom car, and take the lead in races and put your winning pose above the competition,” the blurb reads. Sounds a bit like Fast and Furious, where you spend a good amount of time posing with your vehicle, before getting to brass tacks.

As for the soundtrack, players can expect “pioneering” hip-hop artists, including A$AP Rocky and AWGE, with original music produced by French composer Brodinski. Need for Speed Unbound reveal was initially planned for July, but kept getting postponed due to unspecified reasons. Back in February, EA announced that it was shifting NFS development duties back to Criterion Games, the racing veterans best known for the Burnout franchise.

If the leaks hold true, Need for Speed Unbound will launch December 2, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The official reveal is scheduled for tonight, 8:30pm IST in India / 8am PT in the US.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: need for speed, nfs, need for speed unbound, nfs unbound, need for speed unbound leaks, need for speed unbound release date, need for speed unbound trailer, ea, criterion games, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Uber Data Breach: Former Security Chief Convicted by US Jury for Covering Up Massive 2016 Hack
Apple CEO Tim Cook Favours AR Over Metaverse, Here’s Why

Related Stories

Need for Speed Unbound: Leaked Screenshots Reveal Anime Aesthetic, Ahead of Official Reveal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.