Sony has revealed the slate of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in January. Santa Monica Studio's epic action-adventure title God of War Ragnarök leads this month's lineup. The first-party title, a direct sequel to 2018's God of War, follows the Norse journey of Kratos and Atreus as they take on Odin and his forces. Other games joining the Game Catalog in January include action-adventure title Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, action-RPG Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts, and more. All games coming to PS Plus Game Catalog will be playable from January 21 for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members.

In addition to Game Catalog titles, Sony also announced the list of games coming to PS Plus Classics Catalog this month in a PlayStation Blog post Wednesday. Earlier this month, the PlayStation parent had revealed the PS Plus monthly games for January — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The three free games are still available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for January

God of War Ragnarök headlines the games coming to PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The action-adventure title does exactly what a good sequel should — it's bigger and better, raising the action, the narrative stakes and somehow the visual presentation from 2018's God of War.

Ragnarök continues and concludes the Norse chapter of Kratos' saga, as he takes on Odin, Thor and their forces with Atreus. The game brings an expanded hub world that users can freely explore, new weapons and more boss fights. God of War Ragnarok will be available on PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarök brings new weapons, enemies and a larger hub world

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

Game Catalog also adds Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Yakuza spinoff title, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, this month. The game follows the series' protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, who sheds his name and takes on the identity of a secret agent. Like a Dragon Gaiden takes place during the events of 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon and fills in the gaps in the story, serving as background for 2024's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

As with all RGG Studio games, it features brawler combat, a smaller but detailed open world and plenty of side activities. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Like a Dragon Gaiden features Kazuma Kiryu as protagonist

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand also joins Game Catalog in January. This expanded version of the action-RPG features an expanded world, new quests, new enemies and challenges. The Reign of Sand content update also revamps the opening act of the game, introduces reworked voice acting and dialogues and overhauls the progression system. The game is available on the PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog

For PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members, the Classics Catalog will add Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings and MediEvil 2, both available on PS4 and PS5, on January 21.