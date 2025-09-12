Electronic Arts has detailed Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode and announced community tests for the same. The mode will feature 100 players, a new dedicated map, vehicles, and destructible environments, EA said in an announcement on Thursday. The publisher will begin player tests for Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode this week.

According to EA, the mode will be “built on Battlefield's unique DNA” and will be available for testing this week to players who signed up for Battlefield Labs. The publisher said it would gather feedback from the community playtests to further refine the Battle Royale mode ahead of launch. In a blog post on the Battlefield 6 website, EA detailed the features that will be available during the test this week.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Mode Features

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature a dedicated new map, featuring various tactical points of interest. The mode will also come with vehicles for faster transport across the map. Players will also be able to unlock armoured heavy vehicles to give them an edge against other players. EA did not clarify if the mode would feature fighter jets or helicopters.

The Battle Royale mode will also feature series' trademark environmental destruction, allowing players to topple entire buildings and create new pathways. The mode will support 100 players with 25 four-player squads competing to win. Support class players will be able to revive downed teammates, in addition to mobile redeploy options.

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature vehicles

Photo Credit: EA

Players in a squad will get to choose the classes they deploy with. The mode will keep classes flexible, allowing players to jump in with a balanced squad of four different classes, or a squad composed of a single class. Classes cannot be changed once a match begins. Over the course of the match, players will be able to level up by earning XP when they defeat an opposing player or complete missions.

EA said Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature the “deadliest ring in BR” that will instantly kill players upon contact.

“With urgent warnings as the fire approaches, soldiers will be pushed into more intense firefights as the game space continues to shrink,” EA said. “There's no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it - if you get caught in it, you are done. We're excited to see how the ring affects the pace of the game and how it creates spontaneous showdowns.”

The Battle Royale mode will feature five tiers of weapons along with attachments, throwables, gadgets, strike packages, armor, upgrade kits, and custom weapon drops. The mode will also come with missions, where squads can complete objectives for additional rewards.

The testing for Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will begin this week. EA said it would share more details after the completion of tests. Battlefield 6 is set to launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10.