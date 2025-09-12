Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week

EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week

Battlefield 6 will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X on October 10.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2025 15:14 IST
EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week

Photo Credit: EA

The Battle Royale mode will feature destructible environments

Highlights
  • EA conducted Battlefield 6's Open Beta last month
  • The Battle Royale mode will support 100 players in 25 4-player squads
  • The test will be open to players who signed up for Battlefield Labs
Advertisement

Electronic Arts has detailed Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode and announced community tests for the same. The mode will feature 100 players, a new dedicated map, vehicles, and destructible environments, EA said in an announcement on Thursday. The publisher will begin player tests for Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode this week.

According to EA, the mode will be “built on Battlefield's unique DNA” and will be available for testing this week to players who signed up for Battlefield Labs. The publisher said it would gather feedback from the community playtests to further refine the Battle Royale mode ahead of launch. In a blog post on the Battlefield 6 website, EA detailed the features that will be available during the test this week.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Mode Features

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature a dedicated new map, featuring various tactical points of interest. The mode will also come with vehicles for faster transport across the map. Players will also be able to unlock armoured heavy vehicles to give them an edge against other players. EA did not clarify if the mode would feature fighter jets or helicopters.

The Battle Royale mode will also feature series' trademark environmental destruction, allowing players to topple entire buildings and create new pathways. The mode will support 100 players with 25 four-player squads competing to win. Support class players will be able to revive downed teammates, in addition to mobile redeploy options.

bf6 bf 6

Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature vehicles
Photo Credit: EA

Players in a squad will get to choose the classes they deploy with. The mode will keep classes flexible, allowing players to jump in with a balanced squad of four different classes, or a squad composed of a single class. Classes cannot be changed once a match begins. Over the course of the match, players will be able to level up by earning XP when they defeat an opposing player or complete missions.

EA said Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will feature the “deadliest ring in BR” that will instantly kill players upon contact.

“With urgent warnings as the fire approaches, soldiers will be pushed into more intense firefights as the game space continues to shrink,” EA said. “There's no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it - if you get caught in it, you are done. We're excited to see how the ring affects the pace of the game and how it creates spontaneous showdowns.”

The Battle Royale mode will feature five tiers of weapons along with attachments, throwables, gadgets, strike packages, armor, upgrade kits, and custom weapon drops. The mode will also come with missions, where squads can complete objectives for additional rewards.

The testing for Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode will begin this week. EA said it would share more details after the completion of tests. Battlefield 6 is set to launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, Battle Royale, EA, Electronic Arts
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  7. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  8. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Start Side Chats Within Group Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
  2. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Alongside New Apple Watch Models, AirPods Pro 3
  3. Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
  4. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
  7. Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: All You Need to Know About This Blockbuster Romance Drama
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Rs 60,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Leaks
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery
  10. Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »