Borderlands 4 has had an impressive launch on Steam, accumulating over 200,000 peak concurrent players on the platform within hours of release. The looter shooter launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 12 and quickly climbed to the top of the Steam top sellers chart. The game is also among the top five most played games on Steam over the past 24 hours, a spot behind Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Borderlands 4 Launches Big on Steam

According to SteamDB charts, Borderlands 4 has reached a peak concurrent player count of 207,479 following its launch. Over 134,000 players are in the game at the time of writing. The player numbers are likely to grow over the weekend.

Borderlands 4 has also become the biggest Steam launch in the series' history, surpassing Borderlands 2's highest peak concurrent player count 124,678. Player numbers on PlayStation and Xbox are not available. 2K has not shared sales figures for the newly launched game yet, but the game is currently on sitting on the first spot on Steam's top sellers list.

Critical reception to Borderlands 4 has also largely been positive. On Metacritic, at the time of writing, the game is sitting on an overall score of 84, while on OpenCritic, the game's average rating is 85. User reviews on Steam, however, currently stand at ‘Mixed' after over 6,000 reviews, with many users reporting performance issues on PC.

Borderlands 4 is set on a new planet, Kairos, that's ruled by a ruthless dictator, the Timekeeper. Players take on the role of a vault hunter and lead the fight against the oppressive rule of the Timekeeper. Players can choose one of four vault hunters and play the game solo or in four-player co-op.

The looter shooter promises an endless supply of guns and introduces new traversal mechanics, including a grappling hook. Borderlands 4 is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.