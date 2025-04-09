Technology News
Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Forecast Is Cut by Researcher Over Trump Tariffs

Nintendo’s stock price slid 4.3 percent Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

By Jason Schreier, Bloomberg | Updated: 9 April 2025 13:36 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Forecast Is Cut by Researcher Over Trump Tariffs

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 on April 2, saying it will go on sale June 5

  • Sales of 15 million Switch 2 units, DFC Intelligence predicts
  • Last week, Nintendo indefinitely delayed in taking preorders in the US
  • Switch 2 is priced $450 (roughly Rs. 38,960)
Researcher DFC Intelligence cut its 2025 global forecast for sales of Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 video-game console, citing uncertainty over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The gaming and digital media outfit now predicts sales of 15 million Switch 2 units this year, down from an earlier projection of 17 million.

The forecast would still make the Switch 2 the fastest-selling game console of all time, but it's indicative of the widespread uncertainty that Trump's tariffs have caused across industries.

Nintendo's stock price slid 4.3 percent Wednesday morning in Tokyo. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell four percent.

Last week, Nintendo announced an indefinite delay in taking preorders in the US due to Trump's announcement, which includes a 46 percent tariff on goods from Vietnam, where many Switch consoles are produced.

“If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down,” DFC Intelligence wrote.

Over the weekend, Vietnam offered to remove all tariffs against the US. Nintendo had moved production to Vietnam from China due to Trump's trade war against Beijing during his first administration.

Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 last week, saying it will go on sale June 5 for $450 (roughly Rs. 38,980). It is a bigger, more powerful version of the original Switch, with a year-one lineup of games including a new Mario Kart and Metroid.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart

