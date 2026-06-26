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ONMO+ Cloud Gaming Platform Launched in India With Pro Controller, 3-Month Subscription

ONMO+ supports cross-platform gameplay across TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 18:15 IST
ONMO+ Cloud Gaming Platform Launched in India With Pro Controller, 3-Month Subscription

Photo Credit: OnMobile

The bundle includes a controller and a subscription to the service

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Highlights
  • ONMO+ allows users to stream games from remote servers over the internet
  • The platform includes a Smart Console hardware bundle, Pro Controller
  • Users get a three-month subscription included with the purchase
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OnMobile Global marked its foray into India's cloud gaming market with the launch of ONMO+ on Friday. It is a cloud gaming platform that combines a hardware bundle, which the company refers to as a Smart Console, using which players stream games from remote servers to compatible devices over the internet. Through a bundled subscription, users can access AAA games running custom-built GPU servers, deployed across the northern and southern parts of the country.

ONMO+ Price in India, Availability

The price of the ONMO+ Smart Console in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The introductory package includes a three-month ONMO+ subscription along with the Smart Console and a bundled Pro Controller. The cloud gaming platform is available for purchase via Flipkart beginning today.

ONMO+ Features

Although the company markets it as a smart console, it is, in fact, a cloud gaming platform that streams games directly from remote servers instead of relying on local processing hardware. The games are rendered on OnMobile's cloud infrastructure. The company claims its platform grants access to hundreds of ready-to-play titles, such as The Forgotten City, Arise: A Simple Story, AO Tennis 2, and Gravity Circuit.

The service also claimed to support cross-platform gameplay across TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Users with compatible libraries can also play supported AAA titles through OnMobile's in-house custom-built gaming GPU servers, developed in partnership with AMD and AsRock Rack. These servers have been deployed across North India and South India.

The ONMO+ smart console is designed for both casual gamers and enthusiasts, as per the company. The bundle includes the Pro Controller, which is claimed to deliver a more traditional console gaming experience while playing supported titles.

Following its launch, ONMO+ joins a growing list of cloud gaming services in India, including Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and JioGames Cloud. All the aforementioned services allow players to stream them from cloud servers instead of running them natively on dedicated hardware.

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Further reading: ONMO, OnMobile, Cloud Gaming
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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ONMO+ Cloud Gaming Platform Launched in India With Pro Controller, 3-Month Subscription
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