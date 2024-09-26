Technology News
  PS Plus Monthly Games for October Include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

PS Plus Monthly Games for October Include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

The three games will be playable for all PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting October 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2024 13:34 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for October Include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Photo Credit: EA

Dead Space remake features overhauled graphics and gameplay refinements

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part I is joining PS Plus Game Catalog today
  • The October PS Plus lineup was revealed at Sony's State of Play showcase
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! is an interactive visual novel
Sony has revealed the slate of PlayStation Plus monthly games for October. Next month's free PS Plus titles include wrestling sim WWE 2K24, survival-horror shooter Dead Space, and visual novel Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! The three games will be playable for all PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting October 1.

The PlayStation parent revealed October's PS Plus lineup at its State of Play broadcast on Tuesday. PlayStation Plus members can add all three titles to their game libraries until November 4 and continue playing as long as they have an active PS Plus subscription.

Additionally, the monthly PS Plus games for September are available on the service till September 30. These include Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II. Here's a look at next month's PS Plus monthly games lineup:

WWE 2K24

There's not much new to talk about a WWE 2K game, as fans of the long-running franchise already know what they're getting. Visual Concepts' latest wrestling title, which released in March, brings marginal improvements over its predecessor. There are some gameplay refinements, and players get a “Super Finisher” this time for a more hard-hitting finishing move.

WWE 2K24's Showcase mode celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania, letting players relive some of the greatest moments from the competition. You can play landmark matches of WWE legends like Undertaker and Andre the Giant or fight as modern superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

wwe 2k24 wwe

Roman Reigns in WWE 2K24
Photo Credit: 2K

Dead Space

The 2023 remake of the original Dead Space arrives on PS Plus next month. It's a survival-horror classic, with players taking control of an engineer, Isaac Clarke, as he explores USG Ishimura, a mining ship run over by grotesque monsters, Necromorphs. Clarke must investigate what went down on the ship and look for any survivors, while dispatching the Necromorphs he encounters with an array of engineering tools.

The remake, developed by Motive, rebuilds the original game from the ground up, bringing graphical fidelity to modern standards. Dead Space will be available on the PS5.

DEAD SPACE dead space

Explore the Ishimura in Dead Space
Photo Credit: EA

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! 

The expanded (Plus!) version of Doki Doki Literature Club! arrives on PS Plus next month, too. A visual novel, the game features limited gameplay and follows a high school student who joins the literature club at the school. The story unfolds, revealing romantic sub-plots with other characters in the game and player choices dictate how the story proceeds and how each relationship develops.

The Plus! version of the game comes with additional side stories, soundtrack and more content. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members. Earlier this month, Sony also announced the slate of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog in September. These include The Plucky Squire, Night in the Woods, Chernobylite, and more

There's more in store for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers. At State of Play, Sony announced that The Last of Us Part I, the remake of the original game, will join PS Plus Game Catalog on September 26 — i.e. today.

Dead Space (2023)

Dead Space (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great
  • Isaac Clarke isn't silent anymore
  • New side missions and lore
  • Ample save points
  • Fun weapons that encourage a hybrid playstyle
  • Brutal combat
  • More freedom in zero gravity zones
  • Bad
  • A bit on the pricier end
  • Shadows can be too dark
  • Music can be too dramatic at times
Read detailed Electronic Arts Dead Space (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dead Space
PEGI Rating 16+
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Visual Novel
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
PS Plus Monthly Games for October Include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
