Sony has revealed the slate of games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in September. The lineup is led by The Plucky Squire, an action-adventure platformer where characters from a storybook discover the world that exists outside the pages. The game is a day one release on PS Plus and will be playable for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members at no additional cost. Other games joining the Game Catalog this month include indie adventure Night in the Woods, survival-horror shooter Chernobylite, marine adventure game Under the Waves and more. These titles will be added to PS Plus Game Catalog on September 17.

The PlayStation parent also announced PS VR2 titles and Classics Catalog offerings for PS Plus Premium subscribers. The Game Catalog titles arrive after the monthly free PS Plus games for September were confirmed earlier. These include Quidditch Champions, MLB the Show 24 and Little Nightmares 2 — all currently available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for September

The September lineup is headlined by day-one launch title The Plucky Squire. The cute, colourful action-adventure platformer follows Jot, a storybook hero who discovers the three-dimensional world outside the pages. The game switches between 2D and 3D worlds, jumping off the page to bring new challenges and a new perspective. Jot must brave the world outside and restore the true happy ending to the storybook by taking on the villain of the story, Humgrump. There are puzzles to be solved and challenges to be completed as players get to write the fate of their hero. The Plucky Squire will be available on the PS5.

The Plucky Squire switches between the 2D perspective of a storybook and the 3D world outside

Photo Credit: Devolver Digital

Night in the Woods follows the story of Mae Borowski, who has recently dropped out of college and returned to her hometown, Possum Springs, to find things a bit awry. Oh, and the town's residents are zoomorphic humans. Mae teams up with her childhood best friend Bea and sets out to discover dark secrets about her town. In her journey, she meets old friends, explores the town and uncovers mysteries that hang like a dark cloud over Possum Springs. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Under The Waves, a narrative-focussed adventure title about deep-sea diving, also joins PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The game deals with trauma and grief, focussing on its protagonist Stanley, a professional diver who takes a job in the Atlantic Ocean after experiencing a painful event in his life. With his robot companion, Stanley explores the vast ocean and comes to terms with his grief, while also uncovering secrets about the nature of his job. The game will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Chernobylite is set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Photo Credit: The Farm 51

Developed by The Farm 51, Chernobylite is set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where players are put in the shoes of a physicist looking for his missing wife in the radioactive region. You get to explore the exclusion zone and stock up on life-saving supplies as you face off against supernatural threats and hostile military presence. Players can craft weapons and equipment, hunt down clues and take crucial decisions that shape the story. Chernobylite will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

PS VR2 and Classics Catalog offerings this month include Pistol Whip (PS VR2), Secret Agent Clank (PS4, PS5), Sky Gunner (PS4, PS5) and Mister Mosquito (PS4, PS5). These games will be available to Premium/ Deluxe tier PS Plus members.

All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 games will be playable starting September 17. Pricing for the PlayStation Plus Extra tier starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier plan starts at Rs. 849 per month.