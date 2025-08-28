The PlayStation Plus monthly games for September have been announced. Next month's PS Plus lineup is led by Psychonauts 2, the mind-bending platformer from Double Fine. The first-party Xbox game lets players dive into the minds of others using psychic abilities. PS Plus subscribers will also get acclaimed indie farm life simulator Stardew Valley and puzzle title Viewfinder as free games in September.

All three titles will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from September 2. The PS Plus monthly games for August are still available on the subscription service. Members have until September 1 to add Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One's Justice 2 to their game library. Here's a closer look at the games joining PS Plus next month:

Psychonauts 2

Released in 2021, Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts, the acclaimed platformer that released on PC, Xbox, and PS2 in 2005. Developed by Double Fine and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game brings back the original protagonist, Raz, an acrobatic spy who can access psychic powers like telekinesis and levitation.

In Psychonauts 2, each level is played out in a character's consciousness, where Raz goes on a mind-bending adventure to resolve the character's psychological issues. The levels themselves reflect the character's personality and experiences. Played from the third-person perspective, the game involves platforming, puzzle-solving, and combat. Psychonauts 2 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and can be played on PS5 with backwards compatibility.

Stardew Valley

If you're looking for a cozy but addictive farm life simulator to sink hundreds of hours into, Stardew Valley is for you. The game is almost a decade old and has since been recognised as a standout of the genre. It has also sold over 40 million copies and played to death by players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. But if somehow, you've not played Stardew Valley, you can play it for free with a PS Plus subscription starting September 2.

In Stardew Valley, players inherit their grandfather's farm in the titular valley and slowly grow crops, raise animals, build structures, and form a community. You can manage all aspects of your farm. You can even visit other people's farms online. Stardew Valley will be available on PS4.

Viewfinder

Viewfinder, as the name suggests, is a puzzle video game that blends photography and perception. In the game, you solve puzzles by mapping images present in photographs, paintings, and drawings on to the game's 3D world to transform it.

The game featrues a variety of colourful environments, intuitive puzzles, and various levels that require you to look closely to uncover their mysteries. Viewfinder is available on PS4 and PS5.