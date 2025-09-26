Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which began on September 23, is live on the e-commerce platform with some of the best deals on audio products that we have seen all year. We have previously listed the top offers on headphones and home theatre systems for you. Now, you can also check the best deals on party speakers. Additionally, you can also buy other electronics like smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops at discounted prices. Amazon is also giving an additional 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.

Whether you are planning to buy a new party speaker or looking to upgrade your current model, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is giving you the chance to save even more money on your next purchase.

The US-based e-commerce is giving up to Rs. 19,500 discount on party speakers from brands like JBL, Zebronics, Ptron, Boat, and Portronics. In addition to these discounts, you can avail cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and additional credit and debit card discounts of up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions.

Here's a list of the best deals on party speakers that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional discounts that Amazon is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks.

You can also find the best deals on over-the-ear headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose here. Similarly, here are the top deals on home theatre systems, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000, too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Party Speakers

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link JBL Partybox 110 Party Speaker Rs. 35,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now Boat PartyPal 390 Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 34,990 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now Boat PartyPal 600 Party Speaker Rs. 44,990 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now Ptron Fusion Saga Bluetooth Party Speaker Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,099 Buy Now Zebronics 120 Watts Party Speaker Rs. 25,499 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now Boat PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker Rs. 24,990 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now Portronics Iron Beats IV 250W Party Speaker Rs. 19,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now

