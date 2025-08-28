Apple is expected to use TSMC's 2nm process for its upcoming A20 chipset, which will likely be used in the iPhone 18 series models. TSMC has reportedly been working to improve production yields as the transition to 2-nanometer processors has been expected for some time. A recent report outlines the Chinese chipmaker's plans for large-scale production and the industry's rush to reserve first shipments. TSMC is expected to begin full-scale 2nm production by the end of 2025, with Apple likely accounting for nearly half of the total manufacturing capacity.

Apple Likely to Secure Nearly Half of TSMC's 2nm Production Capacity

According to a DigiTimes report, TSMC is on track to begin mass production of 2-nanometer chips in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company expects demand to fully utilise its output through the end of 2026, as it expands production capacity at its Baoshan and Kaohsiung plants.

Apple is said to remain TSMC's top priority, having secured nearly half of the available capacity, while Qualcomm emerges as the second-largest customer. TSMC is reportedly charging as much as $30,000 (roughly Rs. 26,29,600) per wafer, marking an all-time high.

The report states that Apple, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm will be the initial companies to leverage TSMC's 2-nanometer process. Output for these firms is expected to expand through 2026, with Nvidia and other partners joining in 2027. The report adds that alongside Nvidia, new customers entering mass production will include Amazon's Annapurna, Google, Marvell, Bitmain, and over 10 other major companies.

Customers may not see immediate benefits from Apple's shift to the 2-nanometer process, though its impact is expected in future devices. Earlier speculation pointed to the iPhone 18 series, set for release in late 2026, as the first to feature the technology. This timeline also mirrors repeated predictions from analysts and tipsters, who have long anticipated Apple's adoption of the process for its 2026 iPhone lineup.