Technology News
English Edition

Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report

Apple is said to remain TSMC’s top priority, while Qualcomm emerges as the second-largest customer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2025 12:42 IST
Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is expected to use 2nm process for iPhone 18's A20 chips

Highlights
  • TSMC is said to start 2nm chip mass production in late 2025
  • iPhone 18 series expected to debut 2nm process in 2026
  • Qualcomm is reportedly the second-largest 2nm customer after Apple
Advertisement

Apple is expected to use TSMC's 2nm process for its upcoming A20 chipset, which will likely be used in the iPhone 18 series models. TSMC has reportedly been working to improve production yields as the transition to 2-nanometer processors has been expected for some time. A recent report outlines the Chinese chipmaker's plans for large-scale production and the industry's rush to reserve first shipments. TSMC is expected to begin full-scale 2nm production by the end of 2025, with Apple likely accounting for nearly half of the total manufacturing capacity.

Apple Likely to Secure Nearly Half of TSMC's 2nm Production Capacity

According to a DigiTimes report, TSMC is on track to begin mass production of 2-nanometer chips in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company expects demand to fully utilise its output through the end of 2026, as it expands production capacity at its Baoshan and Kaohsiung plants. 

Apple is said to remain TSMC's top priority, having secured nearly half of the available capacity, while Qualcomm emerges as the second-largest customer. TSMC is reportedly charging as much as $30,000 (roughly Rs. 26,29,600) per wafer, marking an all-time high.

The report states that Apple, AMD, Broadcom, Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm will be the initial companies to leverage TSMC's 2-nanometer process. Output for these firms is expected to expand through 2026, with Nvidia and other partners joining in 2027. The report adds that alongside Nvidia, new customers entering mass production will include Amazon's Annapurna, Google, Marvell, Bitmain, and over 10 other major companies.

Customers may not see immediate benefits from Apple's shift to the 2-nanometer process, though its impact is expected in future devices. Earlier speculation pointed to the iPhone 18 series, set for release in late 2026, as the first to feature the technology. This timeline also mirrors repeated predictions from analysts and tipsters, who have long anticipated Apple's adoption of the process for its 2026 iPhone lineup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, TSMC, 2nm chip, A20 chip, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder

Related Stories

Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  2. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  3. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  4. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  5. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  6. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  7. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  8. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  9. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  10. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  2. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  3. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  4. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
  6. Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
  7. OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
  9. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the New Season Online?
  10. Gevi Now Streaming on Sun NXT: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Tamil Action-Drama Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »