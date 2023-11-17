Technology News
  Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Teardown Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2023

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Teardown Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2023

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Superliminal, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising are also part of the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 November 2023 19:00 IST
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Teardown Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2023

Photo Credit: Capcom

The combat in Dragon's Dogma is reminiscent of the Dark Souls games

Highlights
  • The free games will be available to download from November 21
  • Teardown, launched November 15, is already available on PS Plus
  • A PS Plus Extra subscription costs Rs. 749 monthly; Rs. 849 for Premium
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium game catalog, this month. Starting November 21, all higher-tier PS Plus members can embark on an epic dark fantasy adventure as the Arisen, whose heart gets ripped out by a dragon early on, marking him as a warrior destined to face the mythical creature and unravel answers to a sinister conspiracy. The combat is heavily reminiscent of the Dark Souls games, albeit you've got a crew of AI companions who would assist you in tight situations. Play around with magic, ride atop griffins, slice off Hydra heads, and more when Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen comes to PS4.

Coming as a day 1 release, Teardown, which launched on consoles November 15, also makes it way to the PS Plus catalog. With our company's debt increasing astronomically, we're forced to take on odd jobs from shady folk only to find ourselves consumed by rebellious nature as we plan out the perfect heist in a sandboxy world. Drive into walls, explode giant structures, or stack up objects to create the ideal path to your target, and partake in an elaborate heist to reap the rewards from your clients — all without getting caught. Teardown is now available on the PS5.

If you found time to play Dead Island from last month's PS Plus collection, you could jump into its sequel Riptide, which serves as a direct continuation that pits our four immune protagonists against another batch of bloodthirsty zombies. Crack open undead skulls, slice appendages, and set hordes on fire on a brand-new island with up to three people in online co-op. Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition will be available on the PS4.

Puzzle game fans can check out Superliminal, out on PS4 and PS5. In this surreal title from Pillow Castle Games, you play as a volunteer for an experimental dream therapy program that throws a range of optical illusions your way. Through it all, your only form of guidance is Dr. Glenn Pierce's voice, who helps players escape the layers through basic instructions such as object manipulation and switching camera angles to see puzzles in a new light — such as switching from 2D to 3D forms to better understand the solution. The first-person view simply adds to the claustrophobia. Meanwhile, mech-heads can pick from over 180 high-purpose metallic armour suits and engage in 2v2 battles against others online in Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On.

As evidenced above, there aren't many popular releases this month, causing PlayStation fans to once again raise concerns about the value of holding a PS Plus subscription, especially after Sony raised the prices of its 12-month plans, earlier this year. The company did launch 4K cloud streaming in October, but that's only available to PS Plus Premium members, that too in select regions only. Short-term memberships are expensive in the long run and so, several fans have expressed their disappointment these past few months by cancelling PS Plus subscriptions. For what it's worth, new 12-month PS Plus memberships are now available at a 30 percent discount, thanks to PlayStation's Black Friday sale.

As usual, the November Game Catalog was unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members. Last month's catalogue included Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium, and Alien Isolation to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting November 21.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for November, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Grandia, Jet Moto, Up, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, and PaRappa the Rapper 2.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

  • KEY SPECS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dragon's Dogma
PEGI Rating 18+
Teardown

Teardown

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Puzzle
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Dead Island: Riptide

Dead Island: Riptide

  • KEY SPECS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dead Island
PEGI Rating 18+
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost On

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs
PEGI Rating 12+
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Eiyuden Chronicle
PEGI Rating 12+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, ps plus premium, ps plus extra, ps plus deluxe, playstation classics, sony, dragons dogma dark arisen, teardown, dead island riptide, superliminal, mobile suit gundam extreme vs maxi boost on, eiyuden chronicle rising, nobunagas ambition taishi, river city melee mach, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, ps plus november games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Channels Said to Get Sticker Access As it Crosses 500 Million Monthly Active Users

