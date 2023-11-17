Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium game catalog, this month. Starting November 21, all higher-tier PS Plus members can embark on an epic dark fantasy adventure as the Arisen, whose heart gets ripped out by a dragon early on, marking him as a warrior destined to face the mythical creature and unravel answers to a sinister conspiracy. The combat is heavily reminiscent of the Dark Souls games, albeit you've got a crew of AI companions who would assist you in tight situations. Play around with magic, ride atop griffins, slice off Hydra heads, and more when Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen comes to PS4.

Coming as a day 1 release, Teardown, which launched on consoles November 15, also makes it way to the PS Plus catalog. With our company's debt increasing astronomically, we're forced to take on odd jobs from shady folk only to find ourselves consumed by rebellious nature as we plan out the perfect heist in a sandboxy world. Drive into walls, explode giant structures, or stack up objects to create the ideal path to your target, and partake in an elaborate heist to reap the rewards from your clients — all without getting caught. Teardown is now available on the PS5.

If you found time to play Dead Island from last month's PS Plus collection, you could jump into its sequel Riptide, which serves as a direct continuation that pits our four immune protagonists against another batch of bloodthirsty zombies. Crack open undead skulls, slice appendages, and set hordes on fire on a brand-new island with up to three people in online co-op. Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition will be available on the PS4.

Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for November includes:



➕ Teardown

➕ Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

➕ Superliminal

➕ Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition



… and more. The full lineup: https://t.co/SAUfMVE4mA pic.twitter.com/TVTmyYP05c — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 15, 2023

Puzzle game fans can check out Superliminal, out on PS4 and PS5. In this surreal title from Pillow Castle Games, you play as a volunteer for an experimental dream therapy program that throws a range of optical illusions your way. Through it all, your only form of guidance is Dr. Glenn Pierce's voice, who helps players escape the layers through basic instructions such as object manipulation and switching camera angles to see puzzles in a new light — such as switching from 2D to 3D forms to better understand the solution. The first-person view simply adds to the claustrophobia. Meanwhile, mech-heads can pick from over 180 high-purpose metallic armour suits and engage in 2v2 battles against others online in Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On.

As evidenced above, there aren't many popular releases this month, causing PlayStation fans to once again raise concerns about the value of holding a PS Plus subscription, especially after Sony raised the prices of its 12-month plans, earlier this year. The company did launch 4K cloud streaming in October, but that's only available to PS Plus Premium members, that too in select regions only. Short-term memberships are expensive in the long run and so, several fans have expressed their disappointment these past few months by cancelling PS Plus subscriptions. For what it's worth, new 12-month PS Plus memberships are now available at a 30 percent discount, thanks to PlayStation's Black Friday sale.

As usual, the November Game Catalog was unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members. Last month's catalogue included Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium, and Alien Isolation to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting November 21.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for November, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Grandia, Jet Moto, Up, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, and PaRappa the Rapper 2.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.