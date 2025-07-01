Technology News
PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now

The price of the standard PS5 has not been raised.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 July 2025 18:21 IST
PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Photo Credit: Sony

Before the hike, the PS5 digital edition was priced at Rs. 44,990

Highlights
  • PS5 digital edition now costs Rs. 49,990 in India
  • Sony has not raised the prices of PS5 accessories
  • PS5 digital edition prices were hiked in the UK and Europe in April
Sony seems to have finally raised the price of the PS5 in India, weeks after the company hiked prices of its console in the UK, Europe and other markets. The company has only raised the price of the PS5 digital edition, just like it did in the UK and Europe in April. The price of the disc edition of the console remains the same.

PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked

The price of the digital edition PS5 slim has gone up Rs. 5,000 — from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 49,990 — as seen on Sony's Shop at SC website (spotted by High Chaos Run). Curiously, the price of the PS5 digital edition Fortnite bundle remains at Rs. 44,990.

The price of the standard PS5, which comes with a disc drive, also stays the same, at Rs. 54,990. Prices of PS5 accessories like DualSense controllers and Pulse 3D wireless headsets have also not been hiked.

Third party retail listings of the PS5 digital edition on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail websites do not reflect the hiked pricing yet. Sony has not officially announced the price increase in India, but Gadgets 360 has reached out to PlayStation India for confirmation.

In April, Sony hiked PS5 prices in several key markets, including the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, citing “challenging economic environment”. In the UK and Europe, the company only hiked the price of the digital edition of the console.

At its quarterly earnings call in May, the PlayStation parent said it sold 18.5 million PS5 units in FY 2024, a decline from the 20.8 million units sold in the year before. Uncertain economic environment and widespread tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year led to several manufacturers raising prices of their products.

In May, Microsoft raised prices for Xbox Series S/X consoles and accessories and said some of its first-party games would cost $80 starting this holiday season. “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” Xbox said at the time.

Comments

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Sony, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Comment
