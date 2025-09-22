Samsung started rolling out the stable version of the One UI 8 operating system (OS) update last week, with the first recipients being the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, as per a report, it is being rolled out to last year's Galaxy S24 FE as well. The update is reportedly being pushed to the beta testers in South Korea first, and it is expected to be shipped to more users in the coming weeks. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in South Korea have also started receiving the update.

One UI 8 Reportedly Coming to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Tipster Tarun Vats also shared a screenshot of the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting that Samsung's global stable OS version was now coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. However, it is said to only be available in South Korea to those users who signed up for the beta programme for now.

As per the post, the build numbers for the firmware updates are S721NKSU6CYI6, S721NOKR6CYI6, and S721NKSU6CYI3. The Now Brief feature is also available for the handset.

One UI 8 global stable version brings several new features and upgrades to compatible devices. Apps such as My Files, Quick Share, Reminders, and others have received a design overhaul, while others, such as Alarms, Calendar, and Samsung Health, have been improved to deliver better functionality. The Android 16-based OS skin also integrates the Live Updates feature, letting users easily check ongoing activities and scores of live sporting events.

Users eligible to receive the update can go to Settings > Software update > and check if the update is showing. If it is, they can tap on the Download and install after agreeing to the terms and conditions. Those attempting to update their device are advised to charge their device ahead of time and keep it connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Last week, Samsung first released the update to beta testers in South Korea, and then just two days later, brought it to users in India. The Galaxy S24 FE as well as the last year's foldables should also follow the same pattern, and there is a possibility that the update could arrive in international markets before the end of the week.