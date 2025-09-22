Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install

Samsung released the Android 16-based One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series last week, after the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 17:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in September 2024 with Android 14-based One UI 6.1

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Currently, only the beta testers will be the recipients
  • The update is available to the participants in the One UI 8 Beta Program
  • The update could soon arrive to the smartphone in other countries
Advertisement

Samsung started rolling out the stable version of the One UI 8 operating system (OS) update last week, with the first recipients being the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Now, as per a report, it is being rolled out to last year's Galaxy S24 FE as well. The update is reportedly being pushed to the beta testers in South Korea first, and it is expected to be shipped to more users in the coming weeks. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in South Korea have also started receiving the update.

One UI 8 Reportedly Coming to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Tipster Tarun Vats also shared a screenshot of the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting that Samsung's global stable OS version was now coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. However, it is said to only be available in South Korea to those users who signed up for the beta programme for now.

As per the post, the build numbers for the firmware updates are S721NKSU6CYI6, S721NOKR6CYI6, and S721NKSU6CYI3. The Now Brief feature is also available for the handset.

One UI 8 global stable version brings several new features and upgrades to compatible devices. Apps such as My Files, Quick Share, Reminders, and others have received a design overhaul, while others, such as Alarms, Calendar, and Samsung Health, have been improved to deliver better functionality. The Android 16-based OS skin also integrates the Live Updates feature, letting users easily check ongoing activities and scores of live sporting events.

How to Download and Install the One UI 8 Update on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Users eligible to receive the update can go to Settings > Software update > and check if the update is showing. If it is, they can tap on the Download and install after agreeing to the terms and conditions. Those attempting to update their device are advised to charge their device ahead of time and keep it connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Last week, Samsung first released the update to beta testers in South Korea, and then just two days later, brought it to users in India. The Galaxy S24 FE as well as the last year's foldables should also follow the same pattern, and there is a possibility that the update could arrive in international markets before the end of the week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Android 16
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Motorola's Festive Playbook: "True Value" Over Gimmicks to Win Indian Buyers
Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14
  3. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
  6. Vivo X300 Series Will Make Its China Debut on October 13: All the Details
  7. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  8. Get These Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Amazon, Flipkart Deals Compared
  10. OnePlus 15 Will Come With ColorOS 16 in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear Open Goes on Sale in India During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  2. Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea
  5. Lenovo Cancels Some Pre-Orders of Lenovo Legion Go 2, Says Demand 'Substantially Exceeded' Projections
  6. iQOO 15 Design, New Colourways Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  7. Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery
  8. OpenAI, Jony Ive Reportedly Developing AI Speakers and Smart Glasses on the Back of Apple’s Supply Chain
  9. HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »