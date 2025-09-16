Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories Revealed

Here are our picks for some of the best deals on gaming consoles and accessories during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 17:43 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories Revealed

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on PS5

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 Slim price will drop from Rs. 54,990 to Rs. 49,990
  • SBI card users can get 10 percent instant discount on select transactions
  • No-cost EMI will be available for up to 24 months
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale begins on September 23. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, where customers can purchase products such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and other electronics with big discounts and other offers. It also brings lucrative deals for gamers, be it on gaming consoles or accessories. So, if a new PlayStation 5, wireless controller, or other gaming devices are on your wishlist, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will be a great avenue to buy one at a considerably lower price than the product's usual market rate.

In this article, we'll look at some of the best deals on gaming consoles and accessories that will be live during the Amazon sale. For example, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim will be offered with a flat discount of Rs. 5,000, taking down its price from Rs. 54,990 to Rs. 49,990.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories

In addition to direct price cuts on several products, customers can also take advantage of bank offers during the sale. To begin with, the e-commerce giant has rolled out a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit card, credit card, and credit card EMI transactions.

Further, shoppers can also unlock extra savings with exchange offers, taking down the price of the product even further. However, do note that the exchange deal will vary depending on the availability, model, and condition of the product you are trading in.

Customers who do not wish to pay the full price of the phone up front will be able to take advantage of no-cost EMI offers for up to 24 months.

With these payment offers out of the way, here are our picks for some of the best deals on gaming consoles and accessories during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console (Slim) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Here
EvoFox One S Universal Wireless Gaming Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,519 Buy Here
PowerA Battle Dragon Wireless Controller Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Here
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Here
MetaShot Smart Bat Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,899 Buy Here
Ant Esports Dock 5 RGB PS5 Cooling Station Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, PlayStation 5, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
